India Women vs Sri Lanka Women - 1st Match - ICC Women's World Cup, 2025
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women - 1st Match - ICC Women's World Cup, 2025

Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

Deepti Sharma finds the fence! | India Women - 136/6 (29.0)

September 30, 2025 6:19 pm

Deepti Sharma dispatches the ball to the boundary for a much-needed four! A well-timed shot that brings some relief to the Indian dugout and keeps the scoreboard moving.

Deepti Sharma breaks the shackles with a boundary! | India Women - 129/6 (28.1)

September 30, 2025 6:16 pm

Deepti Sharma hits a crucial boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball to the fence. This four provides some much-needed relief and momentum for India after a challenging period.

Another Wicket Falls! Richa Ghosh Departs! | India Women - 124/6 (27.0)

September 30, 2025 6:12 pm

Richa Ghosh is caught by Udeshika Prabodhani off Chamari Atapattu's bowling. India's batting woes continue as they lose their sixth wicket.

Ranaweera's Dream Spell Continues: Harmanpreet Kaur Departs! | India Women - 121/5 (25.5)

September 30, 2025 6:07 pm

Inoka Ranaweera claims her fourth wicket, dismissing the dangerous Harmanpreet Kaur, who was caught by Anushka Sanjeewani. This is a massive blow for India as they lose their captain.

Hat-trick Denied! Deepti Sharma Breaks Ranaweera's Spell | India Women - 121/4 (25.4)

September 30, 2025 6:05 pm

Deepti Sharma plays a sensible single, denying Inoka Ranaweera a sensational hat-trick. A crucial run to stem the flow of wickets and calm the nerves in the Indian camp.

Ranaweera on a Hat-Trick! Jemimah Rodrigues Bowled for a Duck! | India Women - 120/4 (25.2)

September 30, 2025 6:04 pm

Inoka Ranaweera bowls Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck with a sensational delivery! This is a massive blow for India, losing two wickets in two balls and putting Ranaweera on a hat-trick!

Harleen Deol Falls Short of Fifty! | India Women - 120/3 (25.1)

September 30, 2025 6:03 pm

Harleen Deol, just two runs shy of her half-century, is caught by Kavisha Dilhari off the bowling of Inoka Ranaweera. A crucial wicket for Sri Lanka at a vital stage of the innings.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

