Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
Deepti Sharma finds the fence! | India Women - 136/6 (29.0)
September 30, 2025 6:19 pm
Deepti Sharma dispatches the ball to the boundary for a much-needed four! A well-timed shot that brings some relief to the Indian dugout and keeps the scoreboard moving.
Deepti Sharma breaks the shackles with a boundary! | India Women - 129/6 (28.1)
September 30, 2025 6:16 pm
Deepti Sharma hits a crucial boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball to the fence. This four provides some much-needed relief and momentum for India after a challenging period.
Another Wicket Falls! Richa Ghosh Departs! | India Women - 124/6 (27.0)
September 30, 2025 6:12 pm
Richa Ghosh is caught by Udeshika Prabodhani off Chamari Atapattu's bowling. India's batting woes continue as they lose their sixth wicket.
Ranaweera's Dream Spell Continues: Harmanpreet Kaur Departs! | India Women - 121/5 (25.5)
September 30, 2025 6:07 pm
Inoka Ranaweera claims her fourth wicket, dismissing the dangerous Harmanpreet Kaur, who was caught by Anushka Sanjeewani. This is a massive blow for India as they lose their captain.
Hat-trick Denied! Deepti Sharma Breaks Ranaweera's Spell | India Women - 121/4 (25.4)
September 30, 2025 6:05 pm
Deepti Sharma plays a sensible single, denying Inoka Ranaweera a sensational hat-trick. A crucial run to stem the flow of wickets and calm the nerves in the Indian camp.
Ranaweera on a Hat-Trick! Jemimah Rodrigues Bowled for a Duck! | India Women - 120/4 (25.2)
September 30, 2025 6:04 pm
Inoka Ranaweera bowls Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck with a sensational delivery! This is a massive blow for India, losing two wickets in two balls and putting Ranaweera on a hat-trick!
Harleen Deol Falls Short of Fifty! | India Women - 120/3 (25.1)
September 30, 2025 6:03 pm
Harleen Deol, just two runs shy of her half-century, is caught by Kavisha Dilhari off the bowling of Inoka Ranaweera. A crucial wicket for Sri Lanka at a vital stage of the innings.