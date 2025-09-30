Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Deepti Sharma finds the fence! | India Women - 136/6 (29.0)
Deepti Sharma dispatches the ball to the boundary for a much-needed four! A well-timed shot that brings some relief to the Indian dugout and keeps the scoreboard moving.

Deepti Sharma breaks the shackles with a boundary! | India Women - 129/6 (28.1) Deepti Sharma hits a crucial boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball to the fence. This four provides some much-needed relief and momentum for India after a challenging period.

Another Wicket Falls! Richa Ghosh Departs! | India Women - 124/6 (27.0) Richa Ghosh is caught by Udeshika Prabodhani off Chamari Atapattu's bowling. India's batting woes continue as they lose their sixth wicket.

Ranaweera's Dream Spell Continues: Harmanpreet Kaur Departs! | India Women - 121/5 (25.5) Inoka Ranaweera claims her fourth wicket, dismissing the dangerous Harmanpreet Kaur, who was caught by Anushka Sanjeewani. This is a massive blow for India as they lose their captain.

Hat-trick Denied! Deepti Sharma Breaks Ranaweera's Spell | India Women - 121/4 (25.4) Deepti Sharma plays a sensible single, denying Inoka Ranaweera a sensational hat-trick. A crucial run to stem the flow of wickets and calm the nerves in the Indian camp.

Ranaweera on a Hat-Trick! Jemimah Rodrigues Bowled for a Duck! | India Women - 120/4 (25.2) Inoka Ranaweera bowls Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck with a sensational delivery! This is a massive blow for India, losing two wickets in two balls and putting Ranaweera on a hat-trick!