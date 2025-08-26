Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - 30th Match - The Hundred Mens Competition 2025

Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground Leeds Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Samit Patel Continues the Attack with a Boundary! | Northern Superchargers - 93/5 (15.4)
Samit Patel follows up his six with a well-placed boundary, adding crucial runs to the Northern Superchargers' total. He's looking to accelerate the scoring.

Samit Patel Smashes a Six! | Northern Superchargers - 89/5 (15.3) Samit Patel breaks the shackles with a magnificent six off Ish Sodhi! This much-needed boundary injects momentum into the Northern Superchargers' innings, pushing their score to 89 for 5. A crucial hit to ease the pressure.

Extra Run for Superchargers | Northern Superchargers - 82/5 (14.4) Josh Tongue bowls a wide, adding an extra run to the Northern Superchargers' total. Every extra run is crucial at this stage of the innings.

Samit Patel finds the boundary! | Northern Superchargers - 80/5(14.2) Samit Patel hits a much-needed boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball racing to the fence. This brings some relief to the Northern Superchargers after a flurry of wickets.

Pepper Falls! Superchargers Lose Fifth Wicket | Northern Superchargers - 73/5 (13.2) Michael Pepper tries to clear the infield but is caught by Jos Buttler! Tom Aspinwall gets his first wicket of the match, and Northern Superchargers lose their fifth. This is a big blow for the Superchargers, who are now in deep trouble.

Miller's Mighty Maximum! | Northern Superchargers - 63/4 (10.3) David Miller breaks the shackles with a massive SIX! He steps down and launches Ish Sodhi over the ropes, a much-needed boundary for the Northern Superchargers to inject some momentum into their innings.

Wide Ball from Tongue | Northern Superchargers - 55/4 (9.2) Josh Tongue bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to the Northern Superchargers total. This will be frustrating for the bowler, as they look to build pressure after two quick wickets.

Crawley Departs! Superchargers in Trouble | Northern Superchargers - 54/4 (9.1) Zak Crawley attempts a big shot but is caught by Scott Currie off Josh Tongue. This is a crucial breakthrough for Manchester Originals, as Superchargers lose their fourth wicket.

Brook Departs! Crucial Wicket for Originals | Northern Superchargers - 53/3 (8.3) Harry Brook is caught by Philip Salt off Scott Currie, breaking a vital partnership for Northern Superchargers. This wicket comes at a crucial time, shifting the momentum back to Manchester Originals. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Harry Brook 20 20 2 0 100 Zak Crawley 17 16 2 0 106.25 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Scott Currie 1.3 0 11 1 6.88 Tom Aspinwall 1.0 0 4 0 4

Northern Superchargers Reach 50 Runs | Northern Superchargers - 50/2 (7.4) The Northern Superchargers have reached the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs. This milestone signifies a steady recovery and a growing partnership after losing two early wickets. The batsmen are now looking to accelerate and build a strong total. Match Statistics Batsmen Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Harry Brook 17 16 2 0 106.25 Zak Crawley 17 16 2 0 106.25 Bowlers Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Tom Aspinwall 0.4 0 3 0 3.75 Ish Sodhi 1.0 0 3 0 3

Zak Crawley's Timely Four! | Northern Superchargers - 36/2 (5.1) Zak Crawley smashes a much-needed boundary for Northern Superchargers! This four off Scott Currie brings some momentum back into their innings after early wickets. He's looking to build a strong partnership here.

Extra run conceded by Scott Currie | Northern Superchargers - 35/2 (5.0) Scott Currie bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to the Northern Superchargers total. This early inaccuracy will be something the bowler looks to correct quickly.

Harry Brook finds the boundary! | Northern Superchargers - 34/2 (5.0) Harry Brook hits a crucial boundary, a well-timed four, off James Anderson. This boundary provides some much-needed impetus to the Northern Superchargers innings after early wickets.

Tongue Bowls a Wide | Northern Superchargers - 24/2 (3.3) Josh Tongue bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to the Northern Superchargers total. The Manchester Originals bowlers are struggling a bit with their line and length at the moment.

Crawley finds the fence! | Northern Superchargers - 23/2 (3.3) Zak Crawley dispatches Josh Tongue for a boundary, easing the pressure and adding crucial runs to the Northern Superchargers' total.

Wide Ball Adds to Score | Northern Superchargers - 18/2 (3.0) Josh Tongue bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to the Northern Superchargers total. These extras can be crucial in a low-scoring game.

Crawley's Crucial Boundary! | Northern Superchargers - 17/2 (2.2) Zak Crawley finds the boundary with a well-timed shot, adding crucial runs to the Northern Superchargers' total. This boundary helps to release some of the early pressure after the loss of two quick wickets. Match Stats Batsmen Name R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley 6 4 1 0 150 Harry Brook 0 1 0 0 Bowlers Name O M R W Eco George Garton 0.2 0 4 0 10 James Anderson 2.0 0 13 2 6.5

Anderson Strikes Again! Lawrence Departs LBW | Northern Superchargers - 13/2 (1.4) James Anderson bowls a beauty, trapping Dan Lawrence plumb in front for an LBW. Lawrence, who had just hit two quick boundaries, departs for 8 runs, leaving Northern Superchargers in a spot of bother. A crucial breakthrough for Manchester Originals. Player Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Dan Lawrence 8 3 2 0 266.67 Zak Crawley 2 2 0 0 100 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy James Anderson 1.4 0 13 2 7.22

Lawrence's Back-to-Back Boundaries! | Northern Superchargers - 13/1 (1.3) Dan Lawrence is off to a flying start, smashing his second consecutive boundary! He's showing great intent, putting the pressure right back on the Manchester Originals after the early wicket. This quickfire start is crucial for Northern Superchargers. Batting Stats Batsman R B 4s 6s SR Dan Lawrence 8 2 2 0 400 Zak Crawley 2 2 0 0 100 Bowling Stats Bowler O M R W Econ James Anderson 1.3 0 13 1 8.12

Lawrence opens account with a boundary! | Northern Superchargers - 9/1 (1.2) Dan Lawrence, the new batsman, gets off the mark in style with a superb boundary! A confident start after the early wicket, showing positive intent. Batsman Stats Batsman Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Dan Lawrence 4 1 1 0 400 Zak Crawley 2 2 0 0 100 Bowler Stats Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy James Anderson 1.2 0 9 1 6.43

Malan Falls Early! Anderson Strikes! | Northern Superchargers - 5/1 (1.1) James Anderson strikes early! Dawid Malan is caught by Jos Buttler for just 3 runs. A massive breakthrough for Manchester Originals, putting Northern Superchargers under immediate pressure. Player Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Dawid Malan 3 4 0 0 75 Zak Crawley 2 2 0 0 100 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy James Anderson 1.1 0 5 1 4.17