Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - 29th Match - The Hundred Mens Competition 2025

Venue: Kennington Oval London Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Turner's Timely Boundary! | London Spirit - 57/3 (8.0) Advertisement Ashton Turner finds the boundary with a well-timed shot, easing the pressure on London Spirit after losing early wickets. This boundary helps to rebuild the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking. Match Statistics Batsmen Name Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Ashton Turner 6 4 1 0 150 Kane Williamson 10 8 1 0 125 Bowlers Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Nathan Sowter 1.0 0 7 0 7 Sam Curran 1.0 0 5 1 5

London Spirit Reaches 50 Runs | London Spirit - 50/3 (7.0) London Spirit reaches the 50-run mark in 7 overs, showing resilience after losing early wickets. Kane Williamson and Ashton Turner are at the crease, looking to build a strong partnership and stabilize the innings.

Pope Departs! Curran Strikes Again! | London Spirit - 49/3(6.4) Ollie Pope is caught by Will Jacks off Sam Curran's bowling. A crucial wicket for the Invincibles, putting London Spirit under more pressure after a promising start.

Kane Williamson Finds the Fence | London Spirit - 43/2 (5.0) Kane Williamson opens his account with a superb boundary, driving the ball elegantly. This brings some much-needed runs for London Spirit after losing two quick wickets and shows his class early on.

Warner Departs! Behrendorff Strikes! | London Spirit - 39/2 (4.3) Big wicket for the Invincibles! David Warner, after hitting a boundary, edges one to Sam Billings behind the stumps. A crucial breakthrough for Jason Behrendorff, sending the dangerous opener back to the pavilion.

Warner's Boundary Boosts London Spirit! | London Spirit - 39/1 (4.2) David Warner dispatches Jason Behrendorff for a superb boundary, showcasing his class and keeping the scoreboard ticking for London Spirit. A crucial shot after the recent wicket.

Smith Departs! Curran Strikes for Invincibles | London Spirit - 35/1 (4.0) Jamie Smith, who was looking dangerous with 28 runs, has been caught by Jordan Cox off Tom Curran's bowling. This is a significant breakthrough for Oval Invincibles, as Smith was scoring freely and building momentum for London Spirit.

Jamie Smith Continues the Onslaught with Another Boundary! | London Spirit - 35/0 (3.4) Jamie Smith smashes another boundary off Tom Curran, showcasing his aggressive intent and adding crucial runs to London Spirit's total. He's looking in sublime form today.

Warner Finds the Fence! | London Spirit - 26/0 (3.1) David Warner unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs! He is looking to accelerate the scoring for London Spirit, adding crucial runs to the scoreboard and maintaining the pressure on the bowlers. A strong statement from the experienced batsman.

Smith's Early Assault | London Spirit - 23/0(2.1) Jamie Smith continues his aggressive start, smashing Jason Behrendorff for another boundary! This powerful shot brings up his third four of the innings, showcasing his intent early on. He's now on 22 runs from just 9 balls, driving London Spirit's strong opening stand.

Warner Unleashes a Maximum! | London Spirit - 12/0 (1.2) David Warner smashes a huge six off Saqib Mahmood, sending the ball sailing over the ropes. This is the first maximum of the innings, showcasing Warner's aggressive intent and putting pressure on the bowlers early on.

Smith Strikes Early Boundary! | London Spirit - 4/0 (0.1) Jamie Smith opens his account with a superb boundary, showcasing excellent timing and placement. This early four sets a positive tone for London Spirit, putting immediate pressure on the bowlers and getting the scoreboard ticking. A confident start to the innings. Match Statistics Batsmen Name R B 4s 6s SR Jamie Smith 4 1 1 0 400.0 David Warner 0 0 0 0 0.0 Bowlers Name O M R W Eco Jason Behrendorff 0.1 0 4 0 20.0

Smith Starts with a Bang! | London Spirit - 4/0 (0.1) Jamie Smith opens his account and London Spirit's innings with a cracking boundary off the very first ball. A confident start, showing early intent and putting the pressure back on the bowler right away. This sets a positive tone for the batting side.

Invincibles Win Toss, Choose to Bowl Oval Invincibles have won the toss and their captain has decided to bowl first, indicating they believe there's something in the pitch for their bowlers early on. An interesting decision that sets the stage for the match.