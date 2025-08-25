DT
PT
Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - 29th Match - The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
LIVE NOW

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - 29th Match - The Hundred Mens Competition 2025

Updated At : 11:17 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Venue: Kennington Oval London

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Turner's Timely Boundary! | London Spirit - 57/3 (8.0)

August 25, 2025 11:29 pm

Ashton Turner finds the boundary with a well-timed shot, easing the pressure on London Spirit after losing early wickets. This boundary helps to rebuild the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Match Statistics

Batsmen

NameRunsBalls4s6sSR
Ashton Turner6410150
Kane Williamson10810125

Bowlers

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Nathan Sowter1.00707
Sam Curran1.00515

London Spirit Reaches 50 Runs | London Spirit - 50/3 (7.0)

August 25, 2025 11:26 pm

London Spirit reaches the 50-run mark in 7 overs, showing resilience after losing early wickets. Kane Williamson and Ashton Turner are at the crease, looking to build a strong partnership and stabilize the innings.

Pope Departs! Curran Strikes Again! | London Spirit - 49/3(6.4)

August 25, 2025 11:25 pm

Ollie Pope is caught by Will Jacks off Sam Curran's bowling. A crucial wicket for the Invincibles, putting London Spirit under more pressure after a promising start.

Kane Williamson Finds the Fence | London Spirit - 43/2 (5.0)

August 25, 2025 11:17 pm

Kane Williamson opens his account with a superb boundary, driving the ball elegantly. This brings some much-needed runs for London Spirit after losing two quick wickets and shows his class early on.

Warner Departs! Behrendorff Strikes! | London Spirit - 39/2 (4.3)

August 25, 2025 11:17 pm

Big wicket for the Invincibles! David Warner, after hitting a boundary, edges one to Sam Billings behind the stumps. A crucial breakthrough for Jason Behrendorff, sending the dangerous opener back to the pavilion.

Warner's Boundary Boosts London Spirit! | London Spirit - 39/1 (4.2)

August 25, 2025 11:15 pm

David Warner dispatches Jason Behrendorff for a superb boundary, showcasing his class and keeping the scoreboard ticking for London Spirit. A crucial shot after the recent wicket.

Smith Departs! Curran Strikes for Invincibles | London Spirit - 35/1 (4.0)

August 25, 2025 11:14 pm

Jamie Smith, who was looking dangerous with 28 runs, has been caught by Jordan Cox off Tom Curran's bowling. This is a significant breakthrough for Oval Invincibles, as Smith was scoring freely and building momentum for London Spirit.

Jamie Smith Continues the Onslaught with Another Boundary! | London Spirit - 35/0 (3.4)

August 25, 2025 11:13 pm

Jamie Smith smashes another boundary off Tom Curran, showcasing his aggressive intent and adding crucial runs to London Spirit's total. He's looking in sublime form today.

Warner Finds the Fence! | London Spirit - 26/0 (3.1)

August 25, 2025 11:12 pm

David Warner unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs! He is looking to accelerate the scoring for London Spirit, adding crucial runs to the scoreboard and maintaining the pressure on the bowlers. A strong statement from the experienced batsman.

Smith's Early Assault | London Spirit - 23/0(2.1)

August 25, 2025 11:08 pm

Jamie Smith continues his aggressive start, smashing Jason Behrendorff for another boundary! This powerful shot brings up his third four of the innings, showcasing his intent early on. He's now on 22 runs from just 9 balls, driving London Spirit's strong opening stand.

Warner Unleashes a Maximum! | London Spirit - 12/0 (1.2)

August 25, 2025 11:05 pm

David Warner smashes a huge six off Saqib Mahmood, sending the ball sailing over the ropes. This is the first maximum of the innings, showcasing Warner's aggressive intent and putting pressure on the bowlers early on.

Smith Strikes Early Boundary! | London Spirit - 4/0 (0.1)

August 25, 2025 11:02 pm

Jamie Smith opens his account with a superb boundary, showcasing excellent timing and placement. This early four sets a positive tone for London Spirit, putting immediate pressure on the bowlers and getting the scoreboard ticking. A confident start to the innings.

Match Statistics

Batsmen

NameRB4s6sSR
Jamie Smith4110400.0
David Warner00000.0

Bowlers

NameOMRWEco
Jason Behrendorff0.104020.0

Smith Starts with a Bang! | London Spirit - 4/0 (0.1)

August 25, 2025 11:02 pm

Jamie Smith opens his account and London Spirit's innings with a cracking boundary off the very first ball. A confident start, showing early intent and putting the pressure back on the bowler right away. This sets a positive tone for the batting side.

Invincibles Win Toss, Choose to Bowl

August 25, 2025 10:25 pm

Oval Invincibles have won the toss and their captain has decided to bowl first, indicating they believe there's something in the pitch for their bowlers early on. An interesting decision that sets the stage for the match.

Squads Announced for the Match

August 25, 2025 10:25 pm

The squads for today's match have been announced. Oval Invincibles feature Will Jacks, Sam Curran, and Jason Behrendorff, among others. London Spirit will be led by David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Ollie Pope, alongside their strong lineup. Both teams look well-balanced and ready for a competitive game.

