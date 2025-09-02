DT
PT
Home / Uncategorized / Pakistan vs Afghanistan - 4th Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
LIVE NOW

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - 4th Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025

article_Author
.
Updated At : 09:06 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Zadran Dispatches for Four! | Afghanistan - 68/1 (9.2)

September 2, 2025 9:13 pm

Ibrahim Zadran finds the boundary with a superb shot, adding four crucial runs to Afghanistan's total. This boundary keeps the scoreboard ticking and maintains the pressure on the opposition.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Ibrahim Zadran282231127.27
Sediqullah Atal312411129.17

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Faheem Ashraf0.204012
Mohammad Nawaz2.0024012

Fifty-Run Partnership for Afghanistan! | Afghanistan - 63/1 (8.5)

September 2, 2025 9:11 pm

Sediqullah Atal (31 runs off 24 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (23 runs off 19 balls) have forged a crucial 53-run partnership, providing a strong foundation for Afghanistan after an early wicket. Their combined effort has stabilized the innings and set the stage for acceleration.

Zadran Dispatches Nawaz for Four! | Afghanistan - 63/1 (8.5)

September 2, 2025 9:11 pm

Ibrahim Zadran plays a brilliant shot, sending the ball to the boundary for four runs. This boundary increases the scoring rate and puts pressure on the bowler.

Afghanistan Reaches Fifty! | Afghanistan - 52/1 (7.3)

September 2, 2025 9:06 pm

Afghanistan has reached the 50-run mark with a single from Sediqullah Atal. This milestone signifies a steady and cautious start to their innings, building a crucial foundation after an early wicket.

Sediqullah Atal Smashes a Six! | Afghanistan - 44/1 (6.5)

September 2, 2025 9:02 pm

Sediqullah Atal dispatches Mohammad Nawaz for a massive six, adding crucial runs to Afghanistan's total. This powerful hit shifts the momentum, showcasing his aggressive intent and boosting the team's confidence.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

Sediqullah Atal

Runs: 21 (Balls: 17, Fours: 1, Sixes: 1)

Strike Rate: 123.53

Ibrahim Zadran

Runs: 14 (Balls: 13, Fours: 1, Sixes: 1)

Strike Rate: 107.69

Bowler Stats

Mohammad Nawaz

Overs: 0.4, Maidens: 0

Runs: 10, Wickets: 0

Economy: 15.0

Saim Ayub

Overs: 3.0, Maidens: 0

Runs: 12, Wickets: 1

Economy: 4.0

Haris Rauf

Overs: 1.0, Maidens: 0

Runs: 11, Wickets: 0

Economy: 11.0

Afghanistan's Steady Start | Afghanistan - 34/1 (6.0)

September 2, 2025 8:59 pm

Afghanistan began their innings cautiously, scoring 4 runs in the first over without losing any wickets. Shaheen Afridi bowled a disciplined first over, conceding just 4 runs, including a wide, setting a steady tone for the innings.

Match Statistics

Batsmen

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Ibrahim Zadran131211108.33
Sediqullah Atal12141085.71

Bowlers

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Saim Ayub3.001214
Haris Rauf1.0011011

Zadran Unleashes a Maximum! | Afghanistan - 29/1 (4.4)

September 2, 2025 8:53 pm

Ibrahim Zadran smashes a magnificent six, sending the ball soaring over the ropes! This powerful hit brings a surge of momentum to Afghanistan, boosting their score significantly and putting pressure back on the bowlers.

Zadran's First Boundary! | Afghanistan - 23/1 (4.3)

September 2, 2025 8:52 pm

Ibrahim Zadran opens his account with a superb boundary, sending the ball racing to the ropes. A much-needed boost for Afghanistan after a cautious start.

Atal's Timely Boundary! | Afghanistan - 14/1 (2.1)

September 2, 2025 8:43 pm

Sediqullah Atal strikes a superb boundary, finding the ropes with a well-timed shot. This brings some much-needed momentum to Afghanistan's innings after the early wicket, showing positive intent.

Gurbaz Departs After Big Hit! | Afghanistan - 10/1 (2.0)

September 2, 2025 8:41 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, after hitting a six, is caught by Hasan Nawaz off Saim Ayub. A big wicket for Pakistan, as Afghanistan loses their first for 10 runs. This dismissal shifts the momentum and puts Afghanistan under early pressure.

Player Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBalls6sSR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz810180
Sediqullah Atal12050

Bowler Stats

NameOversRunsWicketsEconomy
Saim Ayub1.0616
Shaheen Afridi1.0404

Gurbaz Goes Big! First Six of the Innings! | Afghanistan - 4/0(1.3)

September 2, 2025 8:40 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has just unleashed a magnificent six, sending the ball soaring over the ropes! This powerful shot injects some much-needed momentum into Afghanistan's innings, breaking the shackles and putting pressure back on the bowler.

First Over Concludes for Afghanistan | Afghanistan - 4/0 (1.0)

September 2, 2025 8:38 pm

Afghanistan finishes the first over at 4 for no loss. Shaheen Afridi bowled a tight over, conceding just 4 runs and keeping the batsmen watchful. A steady start to the innings.

First Over Concludes with a Wide | Afghanistan - 3/0 (0.5)

September 2, 2025 8:37 pm

Shaheen Afridi bowls a wide delivery, adding one extra run to Afghanistan's total. The first over concludes with Afghanistan at 3 for no loss. A cautious start from the openers, with Afridi testing them early on.

Squads Announced

September 2, 2025 8:07 pm

The highly anticipated squads for both Pakistan and Afghanistan have been revealed! Pakistan features Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem. For Afghanistan, we have Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Both teams look strong and ready for action!

