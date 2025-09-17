DT
PT
Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates - 10th Match - Asia Cup, 2025
LIVE NOW

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates - 10th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

article_Author
.
Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Agha Salman Finds the Fence! | Pakistan - 39/2 (5.5)

September 17, 2025 9:33 pm

Agha Salman dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs, providing a much-needed boost to Pakistan after a couple of quiet deliveries. This boundary helps in accelerating the scoring rate.

Fakhar Zaman Unleashes Back-to-Back Sixes! | Pakistan - (25/2 (4.3))

September 17, 2025 9:28 pm

Fakhar Zaman smashes two consecutive sixes, injecting much-needed momentum into Pakistan's innings after early wickets. A powerful display of batting.

Fakhar Zaman Smashes a Towering Six! | Pakistan - 25/2(4.2)

September 17, 2025 9:27 pm

Fakhar Zaman breaks the shackles with a colossal six, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. This powerful hit injects much-needed momentum into Pakistan's innings after early setbacks.

Agha Salman Breaks the Shackle with a Boundary! | Pakistan - 15/2(3.3)

September 17, 2025 9:22 pm

Agha Salman breaks the shackles with a superb boundary! He dispatches the ball to the fence, getting off the mark in style and bringing some much-needed runs for Pakistan. This four will certainly lift the spirits in the dugout.

Siddique Strikes Again! Farhan Departs! | Pakistan - 9/2 (2.4)

September 17, 2025 9:17 pm

Junaid Siddique picks up his second wicket as Sahibzada Farhan tries to accelerate but is caught by Muhammad Zohaib. A crucial breakthrough for the bowling side, putting Pakistan in a tough spot early on.

First Over Concludes: Early Wicket for Siddique | Pakistan - 3/1 (1.0)

September 17, 2025 9:08 pm

Junaid Siddique concludes a superb first over, claiming the vital wicket of Saim Ayub for a duck. Fakhar Zaman safely negotiates the final delivery, but Pakistan are already one down, setting a tense tone for their innings.

Early Breakthrough for the Bowling Side! | Pakistan - 3/0(0.4)

September 17, 2025 9:07 pm

Junaid Siddique strikes early, dismissing Saim Ayub for a duck! Ayub attempted to clear the infield but was caught by Muhammad Rohid Khan. A crucial early wicket for the bowling team, putting Pakistan under pressure.

Legbye Gives Pakistan a Single | Pakistan - 3/0 (0.3)

September 17, 2025 9:04 pm

Junaid Siddique bowls, and Sahibzada Farhan misses the ball, which deflects off his pads for a single legbye. This adds to Pakistan's score.

