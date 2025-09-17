Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates - 10th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Agha Salman Finds the Fence! | Pakistan - 39/2 (5.5) Advertisement Agha Salman dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs, providing a much-needed boost to Pakistan after a couple of quiet deliveries. This boundary helps in accelerating the scoring rate.

Fakhar Zaman Unleashes Back-to-Back Sixes! | Pakistan - (25/2 (4.3)) Fakhar Zaman smashes two consecutive sixes, injecting much-needed momentum into Pakistan's innings after early wickets. A powerful display of batting.

Fakhar Zaman Smashes a Towering Six! | Pakistan - 25/2(4.2) Fakhar Zaman breaks the shackles with a colossal six, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. This powerful hit injects much-needed momentum into Pakistan's innings after early setbacks.

Agha Salman Breaks the Shackle with a Boundary! | Pakistan - 15/2(3.3) Agha Salman breaks the shackles with a superb boundary! He dispatches the ball to the fence, getting off the mark in style and bringing some much-needed runs for Pakistan. This four will certainly lift the spirits in the dugout.

Siddique Strikes Again! Farhan Departs! | Pakistan - 9/2 (2.4) Junaid Siddique picks up his second wicket as Sahibzada Farhan tries to accelerate but is caught by Muhammad Zohaib. A crucial breakthrough for the bowling side, putting Pakistan in a tough spot early on. Batsman Statistics Batsman Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Saim Ayub 0 1 0 0 0 Sahibzada Farhan 5 12 0 0 41.67 Fakhar Zaman 0 2 0 0 0 Bowler Statistics Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Junaid Siddique 1.4 0 2 2 1.2 Muhammad Rohid Khan 1.0 0 4 0 4

First Over Concludes: Early Wicket for Siddique | Pakistan - 3/1 (1.0) Junaid Siddique concludes a superb first over, claiming the vital wicket of Saim Ayub for a duck. Fakhar Zaman safely negotiates the final delivery, but Pakistan are already one down, setting a tense tone for their innings. Match Score: Pakistan - 3/1 (1.0) Batsman Stats Name R B 4s 6s SR Fakhar Zaman 0 1 0 0 0 Sahibzada Farhan 2 3 0 0 66.67 Bowler Stats Name O M R W Eco Junaid Siddique 1.0 0 2 1 2

Early Breakthrough for the Bowling Side! | Pakistan - 3/0(0.4) Junaid Siddique strikes early, dismissing Saim Ayub for a duck! Ayub attempted to clear the infield but was caught by Muhammad Rohid Khan. A crucial early wicket for the bowling team, putting Pakistan under pressure. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Saim Ayub 0 1 0 0 0 Sahibzada Farhan 2 3 0 0 66.67 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Junaid Siddique 0.4 0 2 0 3