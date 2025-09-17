Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates - 10th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
Agha Salman Finds the Fence! | Pakistan - 39/2 (5.5)
September 17, 2025 9:33 pm
Agha Salman dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs, providing a much-needed boost to Pakistan after a couple of quiet deliveries. This boundary helps in accelerating the scoring rate.
Fakhar Zaman Unleashes Back-to-Back Sixes! | Pakistan - (25/2 (4.3))
September 17, 2025 9:28 pm
Fakhar Zaman smashes two consecutive sixes, injecting much-needed momentum into Pakistan's innings after early wickets. A powerful display of batting.
Fakhar Zaman Smashes a Towering Six! | Pakistan - 25/2(4.2)
September 17, 2025 9:27 pm
Fakhar Zaman breaks the shackles with a colossal six, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. This powerful hit injects much-needed momentum into Pakistan's innings after early setbacks.
Agha Salman Breaks the Shackle with a Boundary! | Pakistan - 15/2(3.3)
September 17, 2025 9:22 pm
Agha Salman breaks the shackles with a superb boundary! He dispatches the ball to the fence, getting off the mark in style and bringing some much-needed runs for Pakistan. This four will certainly lift the spirits in the dugout.
Siddique Strikes Again! Farhan Departs! | Pakistan - 9/2 (2.4)
September 17, 2025 9:17 pm
Junaid Siddique picks up his second wicket as Sahibzada Farhan tries to accelerate but is caught by Muhammad Zohaib. A crucial breakthrough for the bowling side, putting Pakistan in a tough spot early on.
First Over Concludes: Early Wicket for Siddique | Pakistan - 3/1 (1.0)
September 17, 2025 9:08 pm
Junaid Siddique concludes a superb first over, claiming the vital wicket of Saim Ayub for a duck. Fakhar Zaman safely negotiates the final delivery, but Pakistan are already one down, setting a tense tone for their innings.
Match Score: Pakistan - 3/1 (1.0)
Early Breakthrough for the Bowling Side! | Pakistan - 3/0(0.4)
September 17, 2025 9:07 pm
Junaid Siddique strikes early, dismissing Saim Ayub for a duck! Ayub attempted to clear the infield but was caught by Muhammad Rohid Khan. A crucial early wicket for the bowling team, putting Pakistan under pressure.
Legbye Gives Pakistan a Single | Pakistan - 3/0 (0.3)
September 17, 2025 9:04 pm
Junaid Siddique bowls, and Sahibzada Farhan misses the ball, which deflects off his pads for a single legbye. This adds to Pakistan's score.
