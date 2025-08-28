DT
PT
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - 32nd Match - The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
LIVE NOW

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - 32nd Match - The Hundred Mens Competition 2025

Updated At : 11:09 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl United Kingdom

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Roy Continues His Assault with a Boundary! | Southern Brave - 31/2(4.2)

August 28, 2025 11:19 pm

Jason Roy strikes a magnificent boundary off Chris Green! A well-timed shot that races to the fence, adding crucial runs to the Southern Brave total. Roy is looking to build on his earlier sixes and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Coles Joins the Party with a Boundary! | Southern Brave - 27/2 (4.0)

August 28, 2025 11:16 pm

James Coles strikes a superb boundary, adding crucial runs to the Southern Brave total. This four signals a positive intent from the new batsman, easing the pressure after early wickets.

Jason Roy Unleashes a Hat-Trick of Sixes! | Southern Brave - 28/2 (3.2)

August 28, 2025 11:14 pm

Jason Roy smashes three consecutive sixes off Riley Meredith, turning the tide of the match. This aggressive display has put immense pressure on the Welsh Fire bowlers and significantly boosted Southern Brave's scoring rate.

Roy Unleashes Another Six! | Southern Brave - 22/2 (3.1)

August 28, 2025 11:13 pm

Jason Roy smashes another colossal six, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes! He is looking in ominous form, quickly changing the momentum of the innings with his aggressive hitting. This is his second consecutive six.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBalls4s6sSR
Jason Roy12602200
James Coles1100100

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Riley Meredith1.1012110
David Payne2.001015

Roy's Mighty Six Breaks the Ice! | Southern Brave - 16/2 (3.0)

August 28, 2025 11:12 pm

Jason Roy breaks the shackles with a magnificent six! After a series of dot balls, he finds the boundary, sending the ball soaring over the ropes. This much-needed maximum gets him off the mark in style and injects some momentum into Southern Brave's innings.

Vince Bowled! Welsh Fire on Fire! | Southern Brave - 9/2 (2.1)

August 28, 2025 11:09 pm

David Payne strikes! James Vince is bowled for just 3 runs. A crucial breakthrough for Welsh Fire, as Southern Brave lose their second wicket early in the innings. The pressure is mounting on the batting side.

Meredith Strikes! Albert Departs Early | Southern Brave - 9/1 (1.3)

August 28, 2025 11:06 pm

Toby Albert is caught by Riley Meredith, who takes a sharp catch off his own bowling. A crucial breakthrough for Welsh Fire, as Southern Brave lose their first wicket early in the innings.

Meredith Starts with a Wide | Southern Brave - 5/0 (1.0)

August 28, 2025 11:04 pm

Riley Meredith bowls a wide delivery, adding two extra runs to Southern Brave's total. A slightly wayward start from the new bowler.

Squads Announced

August 28, 2025 10:28 pm

The squads for today's match have been announced. Southern Brave features James Vince, Toby Albert, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Michael Bracewell, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, and Tymal Mills. Welsh Fire includes Thomas Abell, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Steven Smith, Ben Kellaway, Saif Zaib, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, and Riley Meredith.

