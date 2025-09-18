DT
PT
Home / Uncategorized / Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - 11th Match - Asia Cup, 2025
LIVE NOW

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - 11th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Updated At : 08:21 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Thushara Strikes Again! Atal Bowled! | Afghanistan - 40/3 (4.5)

September 18, 2025 8:28 pm

Nuwan Thushara bowls Sediqullah Atal with a brilliant delivery! Atal departs after scoring a quick 18 runs, leaving Afghanistan in a precarious position. This is a massive breakthrough for Sri Lanka.

Atal Finds the Fence! | Afghanistan - 32/2 (3.0)

September 18, 2025 8:21 pm

Sediqullah Atal smashes a much-needed boundary, finding the ropes with a powerful shot! This brings some relief and momentum back to Afghanistan after losing two quick wickets.

Thushara Strikes Again! Janat Bowled! | Afghanistan - 32/2 (3.0)

September 18, 2025 8:18 pm

Nuwan Thushara bowls Karim Janat! A fantastic delivery that cleans him up, sending the stumps flying. Sri Lanka is on a roll here, picking up crucial wickets in quick succession.

Lucky Leg Byes for Afghanistan | Afghanistan - 27/1(2.3)

September 18, 2025 8:16 pm

A delivery from Nuwan Thushara clips Sediqullah Atal's pads and runs away for four leg byes. A lucky boundary for Afghanistan, adding crucial runs to their total.

First Blood! Gurbaz Departs! | Afghanistan - 26/0(2.0)

September 18, 2025 8:13 pm

Nuwan Thushara strikes early for Sri Lanka! Rahmanullah Gurbaz, after a quick start, is caught by Kusal Perera. A crucial breakthrough for Sri Lanka, halting Afghanistan's aggressive beginning.

Gurbaz Joins the Party with a Boundary! | Afghanistan - 19/0 (1.4)

September 18, 2025 8:11 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz finds the gap and dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs! He is looking in fine touch and keeping the pressure firmly on the bowlers. A great start for Afghanistan.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBalls4s6sSR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz7510140
Sediqullah Atal12511240

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Dushmantha Chameera0.4011016.5
Nuwan Thushara1.00808

Atal on Fire! Consecutive Boundaries! | Afghanistan - 14/0 (1.2)

September 18, 2025 8:09 pm

Sediqullah Atal follows up a massive six with a powerful boundary! He's looking to dominate the bowling attack early on, putting pressure on Chameera and Sri Lanka.

Atal Unleashes a Monstrous Six! | Afghanistan - 8/0(1.1)

September 18, 2025 8:08 pm

Sediqullah Atal smashes a magnificent six off Dushmantha Chameera, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. A powerful start for Afghanistan, showing aggressive intent early in the innings.

Gurbaz Dispatches First Boundary! | Afghanistan - 6/0 (0.4)

September 18, 2025 8:05 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens his account with a superb boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. A confident start for Afghanistan, putting early pressure on the bowler Nuwan Thushara.

Batsmen

PlayerRB4s6sSR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz6410150
Sediqullah Atal00000

Bowlers

BowlerOMRWEcon
Nuwan Thushara0.40609

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash!

September 18, 2025 7:37 pm

Sri Lanka's XI features Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Wanidu Hasaranga. Afghanistan counters with Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Rashid Khan, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

