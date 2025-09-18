Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - 11th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
Thushara Strikes Again! Atal Bowled! | Afghanistan - 40/3 (4.5)
September 18, 2025 8:28 pm
Nuwan Thushara bowls Sediqullah Atal with a brilliant delivery! Atal departs after scoring a quick 18 runs, leaving Afghanistan in a precarious position. This is a massive breakthrough for Sri Lanka.
Atal Finds the Fence! | Afghanistan - 32/2 (3.0)
September 18, 2025 8:21 pm
Sediqullah Atal smashes a much-needed boundary, finding the ropes with a powerful shot! This brings some relief and momentum back to Afghanistan after losing two quick wickets.
Thushara Strikes Again! Janat Bowled! | Afghanistan - 32/2 (3.0)
September 18, 2025 8:18 pm
Nuwan Thushara bowls Karim Janat! A fantastic delivery that cleans him up, sending the stumps flying. Sri Lanka is on a roll here, picking up crucial wickets in quick succession.
Lucky Leg Byes for Afghanistan | Afghanistan - 27/1(2.3)
September 18, 2025 8:16 pm
A delivery from Nuwan Thushara clips Sediqullah Atal's pads and runs away for four leg byes. A lucky boundary for Afghanistan, adding crucial runs to their total.
First Blood! Gurbaz Departs! | Afghanistan - 26/0(2.0)
September 18, 2025 8:13 pm
Nuwan Thushara strikes early for Sri Lanka! Rahmanullah Gurbaz, after a quick start, is caught by Kusal Perera. A crucial breakthrough for Sri Lanka, halting Afghanistan's aggressive beginning.
Gurbaz Joins the Party with a Boundary! | Afghanistan - 19/0 (1.4)
September 18, 2025 8:11 pm
Rahmanullah Gurbaz finds the gap and dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs! He is looking in fine touch and keeping the pressure firmly on the bowlers. A great start for Afghanistan.
Match Statistics
Batsman Stats
|Name
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|7
|5
|1
|0
|140
|Sediqullah Atal
|12
|5
|1
|1
|240
Bowler Stats
|Name
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Dushmantha Chameera
|0.4
|0
|11
|0
|16.5
|Nuwan Thushara
|1.0
|0
|8
|0
|8
Atal on Fire! Consecutive Boundaries! | Afghanistan - 14/0 (1.2)
September 18, 2025 8:09 pm
Sediqullah Atal follows up a massive six with a powerful boundary! He's looking to dominate the bowling attack early on, putting pressure on Chameera and Sri Lanka.
Atal Unleashes a Monstrous Six! | Afghanistan - 8/0(1.1)
September 18, 2025 8:08 pm
Sediqullah Atal smashes a magnificent six off Dushmantha Chameera, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. A powerful start for Afghanistan, showing aggressive intent early in the innings.
Gurbaz Dispatches First Boundary! | Afghanistan - 6/0 (0.4)
September 18, 2025 8:05 pm
Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens his account with a superb boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. A confident start for Afghanistan, putting early pressure on the bowler Nuwan Thushara.
Batsmen
|Player
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|6
|4
|1
|0
|150
|Sediqullah Atal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowlers
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Nuwan Thushara
|0.4
|0
|6
|0
|9
Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash!
September 18, 2025 7:37 pm
Sri Lanka's XI features Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Wanidu Hasaranga. Afghanistan counters with Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Rashid Khan, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.