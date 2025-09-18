Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - 11th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Thushara Strikes Again! Atal Bowled! | Afghanistan - 40/3 (4.5)
Nuwan Thushara bowls Sediqullah Atal with a brilliant delivery! Atal departs after scoring a quick 18 runs, leaving Afghanistan in a precarious position. This is a massive breakthrough for Sri Lanka.

Atal Finds the Fence! | Afghanistan - 32/2 (3.0) Sediqullah Atal smashes a much-needed boundary, finding the ropes with a powerful shot! This brings some relief and momentum back to Afghanistan after losing two quick wickets.

Thushara Strikes Again! Janat Bowled! | Afghanistan - 32/2 (3.0) Nuwan Thushara bowls Karim Janat! A fantastic delivery that cleans him up, sending the stumps flying. Sri Lanka is on a roll here, picking up crucial wickets in quick succession.

Lucky Leg Byes for Afghanistan | Afghanistan - 27/1(2.3) A delivery from Nuwan Thushara clips Sediqullah Atal's pads and runs away for four leg byes. A lucky boundary for Afghanistan, adding crucial runs to their total.

First Blood! Gurbaz Departs! | Afghanistan - 26/0(2.0) Nuwan Thushara strikes early for Sri Lanka! Rahmanullah Gurbaz, after a quick start, is caught by Kusal Perera. A crucial breakthrough for Sri Lanka, halting Afghanistan's aggressive beginning.

Gurbaz Joins the Party with a Boundary! | Afghanistan - 19/0 (1.4) Rahmanullah Gurbaz finds the gap and dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs! He is looking in fine touch and keeping the pressure firmly on the bowlers. A great start for Afghanistan. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz 7 5 1 0 140 Sediqullah Atal 12 5 1 1 240 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Dushmantha Chameera 0.4 0 11 0 16.5 Nuwan Thushara 1.0 0 8 0 8

Atal on Fire! Consecutive Boundaries! | Afghanistan - 14/0 (1.2) Sediqullah Atal follows up a massive six with a powerful boundary! He's looking to dominate the bowling attack early on, putting pressure on Chameera and Sri Lanka.

Atal Unleashes a Monstrous Six! | Afghanistan - 8/0(1.1) Sediqullah Atal smashes a magnificent six off Dushmantha Chameera, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. A powerful start for Afghanistan, showing aggressive intent early in the innings.

Gurbaz Dispatches First Boundary! | Afghanistan - 6/0 (0.4) Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens his account with a superb boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. A confident start for Afghanistan, putting early pressure on the bowler Nuwan Thushara. Batsmen Player R B 4s 6s SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 4 1 0 150 Sediqullah Atal 0 0 0 0 0 Bowlers Bowler O M R W Econ Nuwan Thushara 0.4 0 6 0 9