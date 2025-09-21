Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Zaman Departs! Pandya Strikes! | Pakistan - (21/1 (2.3)) Fakhar Zaman, who was looking in fine form, has been caught by Sanju Samson off Hardik Pandya for 15 runs. A crucial breakthrough for India, halting Pakistan's aggressive start. Advertisement

Zaman Continues to Fire! Another Boundary! | Pakistan - 21/0 (2.2) Fakhar Zaman dispatches Hardik Pandya for a superb boundary, showcasing his aggressive intent early in the innings. This is his third four, adding crucial runs to Pakistan's total.

Fakhar Zaman's Back-to-Back Boundaries! | Pakistan - 16/0 (1.4) Fakhar Zaman is on fire! He smashes another glorious boundary off Jasprit Bumrah, making it two fours in two balls. This aggressive start is putting India under pressure early in the innings.

Zaman finds the boundary! | Pakistan - 12/0 (1.3) Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four! A confident stroke against the pace of Jasprit Bumrah, showing his intent early on.

First Over Concludes: Pakistan Starts Steadily | Pakistan - 6/0 (1.0) The first over of the innings comes to an end with Pakistan reaching 6 runs without loss. Sahibzada Farhan has started confidently, scoring all the runs and looking to settle in.