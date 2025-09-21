DT
Asia Cup 2025, India-Pak Super 4 clash: Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan
Asia Cup 2025, India-Pak Super 4 clash: Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan

Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:16 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Indian fans inside the stadium. Reuters
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Zaman Departs! Pandya Strikes! | Pakistan - (21/1 (2.3))

September 21, 2025 8:17 pm

Fakhar Zaman, who was looking in fine form, has been caught by Sanju Samson off Hardik Pandya for 15 runs. A crucial breakthrough for India, halting Pakistan's aggressive start.

Zaman Continues to Fire! Another Boundary! | Pakistan - 21/0 (2.2)

September 21, 2025 8:14 pm

Fakhar Zaman dispatches Hardik Pandya for a superb boundary, showcasing his aggressive intent early in the innings. This is his third four, adding crucial runs to Pakistan's total.

Fakhar Zaman's Back-to-Back Boundaries! | Pakistan - 16/0 (1.4)

September 21, 2025 8:06 pm

Fakhar Zaman is on fire! He smashes another glorious boundary off Jasprit Bumrah, making it two fours in two balls. This aggressive start is putting India under pressure early in the innings.

Zaman finds the boundary! | Pakistan - 12/0 (1.3)

September 21, 2025 8:09 pm

Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four! A confident stroke against the pace of Jasprit Bumrah, showing his intent early on.

First Over Concludes: Pakistan Starts Steadily | Pakistan - 6/0 (1.0)

September 21, 2025 8:10 pm

The first over of the innings comes to an end with Pakistan reaching 6 runs without loss. Sahibzada Farhan has started confidently, scoring all the runs and looking to settle in.

Squads Unveiled for the Big Clash!

September 21, 2025 8:14 pm

The much-anticipated squads for both India and Pakistan have been announced! India showcases a powerful batting lineup, while Pakistan brings a formidable bowling attack. The stage is set for an electrifying encounter with these talented players.

