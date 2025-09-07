Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Final Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Extra Run for Pakistan | Pakistan - 85/5 (13.5) Mohammad Nabi bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Pakistan's total. Every single extra is crucial at this stage as Pakistan looks to recover from early wickets and build a competitive score.

Extra Run for Pakistan | Pakistan - 75/5 (11.4) Noor Ahmad bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Pakistan's total. This helps in keeping the scoreboard ticking during a challenging phase for the batting side.

Bowled! Haris Departs | Pakistan - 72/5 (11.3) Noor Ahmad strikes again! Mohammad Haris is bowled out, adding to Pakistan's woes. This is a crucial wicket for Afghanistan, putting Pakistan in deep trouble as they lose their fifth wicket. The pressure is mounting on the batting side. Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Mohammad Haris 2 3 0 0 66.67 Agha Salman 6 10 0 0 60 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Noor Ahmad 2.3 0 9 2 3.6 Rashid Khan 2.0 0 17 2 8.5

Rashid Khan Strikes Again! Hasan Nawaz Departs After Aggressive Start | Pakistan - 69/4 (10.5) Rashid Khan gets the crucial wicket of Hasan Nawaz, caught by Darwish Rasooli. Nawaz was looking dangerous after hitting a six, but his aggressive innings comes to an end, putting Pakistan under more pressure. Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Hasan Nawaz 15 8 1 1 187.5 Agha Salman 5 9 0 0 55.56 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Rashid Khan 1.5 0 16 2 8.73 Noor Ahmad 2.0 0 7 1 3.5

Hasan Nawaz Smashes a Maximum! | Pakistan - 67/3 (10.1) Hasan Nawaz unleashes a powerful shot, sending Rashid Khan for a huge six! This boundary provides a much-needed boost to Pakistan's scoring rate and puts pressure back on the bowler. A fantastic display of aggressive batting.

Hasan Nawaz Finds the Boundary! | Pakistan - 57/3(8.5) Hasan Nawaz announces his arrival with a cracking boundary! A much-needed four for Pakistan, helping them recover after two quick wickets. He looks to be in aggressive form early on.

Fakhar Zaman Falls LBW! | Pakistan - 51/3 (8.2) Fakhar Zaman is out LBW to Rashid Khan. A crucial breakthrough for Afghanistan, removing a set batsman who was looking to accelerate the scoring. This wicket puts Pakistan under significant pressure. Pakistan Scorecard Batsmen Name R B 4s 6s SR Fakhar Zaman 27 26 2 1 103.85 Agha Salman 2 2 0 0 100 Bowlers Name O M R W Eco Rashid Khan 0.2 0 1 1 3 Noor Ahmad 1.0 0 4 1 4

Pakistan Reaches Fifty! | Pakistan - 50/2 (8.0) Pakistan reaches a significant team milestone, crossing the 50-run mark in 8 overs. Despite losing an early wicket, Fakhar Zaman and Agha Salman are now looking to build a strong partnership. Pakistan Scorecard Batsmen Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Fakhar Zaman 27 25 2 1 108 Agha Salman 1 1 0 0 100 Bowlers Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Noor Ahmad 1.0 0 4 1 4 Mohammad Nabi 2.0 0 17 0 8.5

Saim Ayub Departs! Rashid Khan Takes a Crucial Catch! | Pakistan - 49/2 (7.5) Saim Ayub is caught by Rashid Khan off Noor Ahmad for 17 runs (19 balls, 2 fours). This crucial wicket shifts the momentum, putting pressure on Pakistan after a steady partnership. Afghanistan celebrates a key breakthrough. Player Statistics Batsmen Name R B 4s 6s SR Saim Ayub 17 19 2 0 89.47 Fakhar Zaman 27 25 2 1 108.00 Bowlers Name O M R W Eco Noor Ahmad 0.5 0 3 1 3.60 Mohammad Nabi 2.0 0 17 0 8.50 Allah Ghazanfar 2.0 0 11 0 5.50 Fazalhaq Farooqi 2.0 0 10 1 5.00

Pakistan Rebounds After Early Setback | Pakistan - 41/1 (6.0) Pakistan has recovered well after an early wicket, reaching 41/1 in 6 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have built a crucial partnership, with Zaman showing aggression including a six. The team has successfully improved its run rate and is now building a solid foundation. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Saim Ayub 15 15 2 0 100.00 Fakhar Zaman 22 18 2 1 122.22 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Allah Ghazanfar 2.0 0 11 0 5.5 Mohammad Nabi 1.0 0 13 0 13.0 Fazalhaq Farooqi 2.0 0 10 1 5.0

Wide Delivery Adds to Pakistan's Score | Pakistan - 40/1 (5.4) A wide delivery from Allah Ghazanfar adds two extra runs to Pakistan's total. These bonus runs are always welcome, especially when the bowlers are trying to maintain a tight line.

Fakhar Zaman's Fiery Four! | Pakistan - 37/1 (5.2) Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. This boundary adds crucial runs to Pakistan's total and keeps the scoreboard ticking. He is looking in good touch. Pakistan Scorecard Batsmen Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Fakhar Zaman 20 15 2 1 133.33 Saim Ayub 15 14 2 0 107.14 Bowlers Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Allah Ghazanfar 1.1 0 7 0 6 Mohammad Nabi 1.0 0 13 0 13

Fakhar Zaman Smashes a Maximum! | Pakistan - 32/1 (4.6) Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a massive six! This crucial hit provides a much-needed boost to Pakistan's innings, shifting the momentum in their favor.

Saim Ayub Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | Pakistan - 23/1 (4.1) Saim Ayub breaks the shackles with a superb boundary off Mohammad Nabi! This much-needed four brings some momentum back to Pakistan's innings, easing the pressure that was building. A confident shot to start the over.

Saim Ayub Breaks Through with a Boundary! | Pakistan - 13/1 (2.2) Saim Ayub gets off the mark in style with a magnificent boundary, signaling his intent to accelerate the innings. This crucial four helps Pakistan gain some momentum after an early setback.

Fakhar Zaman finds the boundary! | Pakistan - 7/1(1.4) Fakhar Zaman scores the first boundary for Pakistan with a well-timed shot, bringing some much-needed relief to the batting side. This four helps to get the scoreboard moving after a cautious start.

First Over Drama: Farooqi Strikes Early! | Pakistan - 2/1 (1.0) Fazalhaq Farooqi delivers a sensational first over, picking up the crucial early wicket of Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan finishes the over at 2 runs for the loss of 1 wicket, setting a tense tone for the match.