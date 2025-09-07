DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uncategorized / Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Final Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
LIVE NOW

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Final Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025

article_Author
.
Updated At : 09:33 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Extra Run for Pakistan | Pakistan - 85/5 (13.5)

September 7, 2025 9:49 pm

Advertisement

Mohammad Nabi bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Pakistan's total. Every single extra is crucial at this stage as Pakistan looks to recover from early wickets and build a competitive score.

Extra Run for Pakistan | Pakistan - 75/5 (11.4)

September 7, 2025 9:42 pm

Noor Ahmad bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Pakistan's total. This helps in keeping the scoreboard ticking during a challenging phase for the batting side.

Bowled! Haris Departs | Pakistan - 72/5 (11.3)

September 7, 2025 9:41 pm

Noor Ahmad strikes again! Mohammad Haris is bowled out, adding to Pakistan's woes. This is a crucial wicket for Afghanistan, putting Pakistan in deep trouble as they lose their fifth wicket. The pressure is mounting on the batting side.

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Mohammad Haris230066.67
Agha Salman6100060

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Noor Ahmad2.30923.6
Rashid Khan2.001728.5

Rashid Khan Strikes Again! Hasan Nawaz Departs After Aggressive Start | Pakistan - 69/4 (10.5)

September 7, 2025 9:33 pm

Rashid Khan gets the crucial wicket of Hasan Nawaz, caught by Darwish Rasooli. Nawaz was looking dangerous after hitting a six, but his aggressive innings comes to an end, putting Pakistan under more pressure.

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Hasan Nawaz15811187.5
Agha Salman590055.56

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Rashid Khan1.501628.73
Noor Ahmad2.00713.5

Hasan Nawaz Smashes a Maximum! | Pakistan - 67/3 (10.1)

September 7, 2025 9:30 pm

Hasan Nawaz unleashes a powerful shot, sending Rashid Khan for a huge six! This boundary provides a much-needed boost to Pakistan's scoring rate and puts pressure back on the bowler. A fantastic display of aggressive batting.

Hasan Nawaz Finds the Boundary! | Pakistan - 57/3(8.5)

September 7, 2025 9:22 pm

Hasan Nawaz announces his arrival with a cracking boundary! A much-needed four for Pakistan, helping them recover after two quick wickets. He looks to be in aggressive form early on.

Fakhar Zaman Falls LBW! | Pakistan - 51/3 (8.2)

September 7, 2025 9:19 pm

Fakhar Zaman is out LBW to Rashid Khan. A crucial breakthrough for Afghanistan, removing a set batsman who was looking to accelerate the scoring. This wicket puts Pakistan under significant pressure.

Pakistan Scorecard

Batsmen

NameRB4s6sSR
Fakhar Zaman272621103.85
Agha Salman2200100

Bowlers

NameOMRWEco
Rashid Khan0.20113
Noor Ahmad1.00414

Pakistan Reaches Fifty! | Pakistan - 50/2 (8.0)

September 7, 2025 9:17 pm

Pakistan reaches a significant team milestone, crossing the 50-run mark in 8 overs. Despite losing an early wicket, Fakhar Zaman and Agha Salman are now looking to build a strong partnership.

Pakistan Scorecard

Batsmen

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Fakhar Zaman272521108
Agha Salman1100100

Bowlers

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Noor Ahmad1.00414
Mohammad Nabi2.001708.5

Saim Ayub Departs! Rashid Khan Takes a Crucial Catch! | Pakistan - 49/2 (7.5)

September 7, 2025 9:15 pm

Saim Ayub is caught by Rashid Khan off Noor Ahmad for 17 runs (19 balls, 2 fours). This crucial wicket shifts the momentum, putting pressure on Pakistan after a steady partnership. Afghanistan celebrates a key breakthrough.

Player Statistics

Batsmen

NameRB4s6sSR
Saim Ayub17192089.47
Fakhar Zaman272521108.00

Bowlers

NameOMRWEco
Noor Ahmad0.50313.60
Mohammad Nabi2.001708.50
Allah Ghazanfar2.001105.50
Fazalhaq Farooqi2.001015.00

Pakistan Rebounds After Early Setback | Pakistan - 41/1 (6.0)

September 7, 2025 9:06 pm

Pakistan has recovered well after an early wicket, reaching 41/1 in 6 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have built a crucial partnership, with Zaman showing aggression including a six. The team has successfully improved its run rate and is now building a solid foundation.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Saim Ayub151520100.00
Fakhar Zaman221821122.22

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Allah Ghazanfar2.001105.5
Mohammad Nabi1.0013013.0
Fazalhaq Farooqi2.001015.0

Wide Delivery Adds to Pakistan's Score | Pakistan - 40/1 (5.4)

September 7, 2025 9:05 pm

A wide delivery from Allah Ghazanfar adds two extra runs to Pakistan's total. These bonus runs are always welcome, especially when the bowlers are trying to maintain a tight line.

Fakhar Zaman's Fiery Four! | Pakistan - 37/1 (5.2)

September 7, 2025 9:03 pm

Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. This boundary adds crucial runs to Pakistan's total and keeps the scoreboard ticking. He is looking in good touch.

Pakistan Scorecard

Batsmen

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Fakhar Zaman201521133.33
Saim Ayub151420107.14

Bowlers

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Allah Ghazanfar1.10706
Mohammad Nabi1.0013013

Fakhar Zaman Smashes a Maximum! | Pakistan - 32/1 (4.6)

September 7, 2025 9:00 pm

Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a massive six! This crucial hit provides a much-needed boost to Pakistan's innings, shifting the momentum in their favor.

Saim Ayub Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | Pakistan - 23/1 (4.1)

September 7, 2025 8:57 pm

Saim Ayub breaks the shackles with a superb boundary off Mohammad Nabi! This much-needed four brings some momentum back to Pakistan's innings, easing the pressure that was building. A confident shot to start the over.

Saim Ayub Breaks Through with a Boundary! | Pakistan - 13/1 (2.2)

September 7, 2025 8:48 pm

Saim Ayub gets off the mark in style with a magnificent boundary, signaling his intent to accelerate the innings. This crucial four helps Pakistan gain some momentum after an early setback.

Fakhar Zaman finds the boundary! | Pakistan - 7/1(1.4)

September 7, 2025 8:43 pm

Fakhar Zaman scores the first boundary for Pakistan with a well-timed shot, bringing some much-needed relief to the batting side. This four helps to get the scoreboard moving after a cautious start.

First Over Drama: Farooqi Strikes Early! | Pakistan - 2/1 (1.0)

September 7, 2025 8:39 pm

Fazalhaq Farooqi delivers a sensational first over, picking up the crucial early wicket of Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan finishes the over at 2 runs for the loss of 1 wicket, setting a tense tone for the match.

Farooqi Strikes Early! Sahibzada Farhan Bowled! | Pakistan - 0/1 (0.3)

September 7, 2025 8:35 pm

Fazalhaq Farooqi delivers a peach of a delivery, bowling Sahibzada Farhan for a duck. A crucial early breakthrough for Afghanistan, sending shockwaves through the Pakistani batting lineup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts