Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - 2nd Match - Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Venue: Harare Sports Club Harare Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Curran's Timely Boundary | Zimbabwe - 67/1 (11.4) Advertisement Ben Curran breaks the shackles with a superb boundary! After a few dot balls, he finds the gap beautifully, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs. This boundary helps ease the pressure and keeps the scoreboard moving for Zimbabwe.

Curran Continues to Score | Zimbabwe - 60/1 (10.3) Ben Curran strikes a magnificent boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs. This well-timed shot keeps the scoreboard ticking for Zimbabwe and puts pressure back on the bowler.

First Wicket Down! | Zimbabwe - 55/1 (9.4) Dushmantha Chameera strikes, bowling Brian Bennett for 21 runs off 29 balls, including 2 fours. A crucial breakthrough for Sri Lanka, ending a promising opening stand for Zimbabwe. Player Statistics Batsman Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Brian Bennett 21 29 2 0 72.41 Ben Curran 28 29 5 0 96.55 Bowler Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Dushmantha Chameera 1.4 0 12 1 7.2 Maheesh Theekshana 1.0 1 0 0 0

Bennett Breaks Through with a Boundary! | Zimbabwe - 55/0 (9.2) Brian Bennett dispatches the ball to the boundary for a crucial four runs, injecting some momentum back into the innings for Zimbabwe. This well-timed shot helps to release the pressure built by the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Maiden Over from Theekshana! | Zimbabwe - 51/0 (8.5) Maheesh Theekshana bowls a brilliant maiden over, stifling the scoring opportunities for Ben Curran and building pressure on the Zimbabwean openers. A crucial over for Sri Lanka.

Fifty-Run Partnership for Zimbabwe! | Zimbabwe - 51/0 (8.1) Brian Bennett and Ben Curran have brought up a fantastic 50-run partnership for Zimbabwe, providing a solid foundation for their innings. This steady start sees them at 51 without loss, with both batsmen looking comfortable at the crease.

Zimbabwe Reaches Fifty! | Zimbabwe - 51/0 (8.1) Zimbabwe reaches a solid 50 runs without losing any wickets, thanks to a steady opening partnership. This is a crucial milestone for the team, building a strong foundation for their innings.

Extra Run Conceded | Zimbabwe - 45/0 (7.1) Dilshan Madushanka bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Zimbabwe's total. This takes the score to 45 without loss, a bonus for the batting side.

Bennett Breaks Through with a Boundary! | Zimbabwe - 44/0 (7.1) Brian Bennett dispatches the ball for a well-timed boundary, adding crucial runs to Zimbabwe's total. This confident shot helps accelerate the scoring rate and puts pressure back on the bowlers. He is now on 13 runs from 20 balls. Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Brian Bennett 13 20 1 0 65 Ben Curran 28 23 5 0 121.74 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Dilshan Madushanka 3.1 0 13 0 4.11 Dushmantha Chameera 1.0 0 8 0 8

Curran Unleashes Consecutive Boundaries! | Zimbabwe - 40/0 (7.0) Ben Curran started Dushmantha Chameera's over with two powerful, consecutive boundaries, showcasing his aggressive intent and accelerating Zimbabwe's scoring. This quickfire start has put Sri Lanka under pressure as the openers build a strong partnership. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name R B 4s 6s SR Ben Curran 28 23 5 0 121.74 Brian Bennett 9 19 0 0 47.37 Bowler Stats Name O M R W Eco Dushmantha Chameera 1.0 0 8 0 8 Dilshan Madushanka 3.0 0 9 0 3 Asitha Fernando 3.0 0 23 0 7.67

Curran's Consecutive Boundaries! | Zimbabwe - 40/0 (6.2) Ben Curran is on fire! He smashes two consecutive boundaries off Dushmantha Chameera, showcasing his aggressive intent and boosting Zimbabwe's scoring rate. This quickfire hitting puts pressure back on the bowling side.

Curran's Classy Boundary! | Zimbabwe - 36/0 (6.1) Ben Curran welcomes the new bowler, Dushmantha Chameera, with a superb boundary! He finds the gap with precision, sending the ball racing to the ropes and keeping the scoreboard ticking for Zimbabwe. Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Ben Curran 24 18 4 0 133.33 Brian Bennett 9 19 0 0 47.37 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Dushmantha Chameera 0.1 0 4 0 24 Dilshan Madushanka 3.0 0 9 0 3

Curran Finds the Fence Again! | Zimbabwe - 28/0 (5.0) Ben Curran strikes another boundary! A well-timed shot that races to the ropes, adding four crucial runs to Zimbabwe's total. He's looking in good form, keeping the scoreboard ticking over and putting pressure on the bowlers. Batsman Stats Name R B 4s 6s SR Ben Curran 19 16 3 0 118.75 Brian Bennett 6 14 0 0 42.86 Bowler Stats Name O M R W Eco Asitha Fernando 3.0 0 23 0 7.67 Dilshan Madushanka 2.0 0 5 0 2.5

Curran's Classy Boundary! | Zimbabwe - 24/0 (4.3) Ben Curran finds the fence with a well-timed shot, adding four crucial runs to Zimbabwe's total. This boundary helps to maintain the scoring momentum and puts pressure back on the bowlers.

Curran Finds the Boundary! | Zimbabwe - 14/0 (2.2) Ben Curran dispatches Asitha Fernando for a boundary, getting his first four of the innings. This well-timed shot brings some much-needed momentum for Zimbabwe, pushing their score to 14 without loss.

Madushanka Errs, Zimbabwe Gets an Extra Run | Zimbabwe - 8/0 (1.2) Dilshan Madushanka bowls a wide delivery, conceding an extra run to Zimbabwe. This adds to the score without a legal delivery, giving Zimbabwe an easy single.

Zimbabwe's Steady Start | Zimbabwe - 7/0 (1.0) Zimbabwe finishes the first over with 7 runs on the board, no wickets lost. Brian Bennett and Ben Curran have started cautiously, getting off the mark and rotating the strike effectively against Asitha Fernando.

First Ball of the Match! | Zimbabwe - 0/0 (0.1) Asitha Fernando opens the bowling for Sri Lanka, delivering the first ball of the innings to Brian Bennett, who plays it defensively. A cautious start to what promises to be an exciting contest.