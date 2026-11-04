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Home / United States / US midterm results LIVE: Democrats gain ground in battle for Congress, Indian-origin Dandiya wins Florida House seat
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US midterm results LIVE: Democrats gain ground in battle for Congress, Indian-origin Dandiya wins Florida House seat

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:04 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Indian-American Pia Dandiya. Image credit/Instagram/@piaforcongress
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Democrats flipped a Republican-held Senate seat in North Carolina and were showing surprising strength across several Republican-leaning House districts in Florida on Tuesday, boosting hopes they could wrest control of Congress from President Donald Trump’s Republicans in the midterm elections.

It was still too early to determine whether Democrats would be able to net the four Senate seats and three House seats they need to win a majority in both chambers, with millions of votes still uncounted across the country.

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In North Carolina, Democratic former Governor Roy Cooper easily defeated Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley to win a Republican-held seat, media outlets projected.

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Senator Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, defeated US Representative Mike Collins in a contest that was once considered competitive but moved out of reach for Republicans amid Trump’s declining approval ratings. In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas kept the state’s open Senate seat in Democratic hands, defeating Republican John Sununu.

In Florida, Republican Senator Ashley Moody fended off Democrat Angie Nixon but was ahead by only about 3 percentage points in a state Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, according to a vote count compiled by Reuters and USA Today, which are partnering this year to collect live election results.

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Democrats held onto three House districts in Florida that Republican lawmakers had redrawn earlier this year, all of which backed Trump by at least 9 percentage points. Reuters

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes nation's 1st Black woman elected governor

November 4, 2026 9:03 am

Voters across the country are deciding control of the U.S. House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for Georgia governor, the first gubernatorial pickup for either party. She is the first Black woman elected governor of any state. In neighboring Florida, Republican Byron Donalds was elected as the state's first Black governor.

Prediction markets price Democratic sweep as US midterm betting soars

November 4, 2026 9:01 am

Prediction markets strongly implied a Democratic sweep of the US Congress on Tuesday, with more than $1.48 billion wagered on the midterm elections, in a fresh test for the markets' reliability. Betting prices moved quickly in favor of Democrats after polls began closing at 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT), and by 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT on Wednesday) had priced a Democratic takeover of both the House of Representatives and the Senate at close to 100%, according to market prices aggregated by analytics firm BETINT. Just minutes after the first polls closed, traders poured more than $4 million into last-ditch bets, mostly backing Democrats, led by a single $951,198 Polymarket wager on Democrats taking the House, according to BETINT's analysis. Nearly $934,000 in election bets hit Kalshi in a single second, BETINT added. As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Democrats had flipped Republican-held Senate seats in both North and South Carolina and were showing surprising strength across several Republican-leaning House districts in Florida.

Pia Dandiya wins US House of Representatives from Florida

November 4, 2026 8:21 am

Indian American Pia Dandiya won the election to the US House of Representatives from Florida's 22nd congressional district, defeating Casey Askar, a Marine veteran. Dandiya, a former high school principal, bagged 51.9 per cent of the votes to become the newest Indian-American US congresswoman, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

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