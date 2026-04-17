Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Trump claims Iran agrees to hand over enriched uranium

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday and President Donald Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran may take place over the weekend, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end.

Advertisement

According to reports by The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Washington has proposed a 20-year freeze on Iran's uranium enrichment in its proposal, but Tehran had said it could only agree to do it for five years.

Advertisement

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside the White House.

Advertisement

Hours later at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump went further, saying the war “should be ending pretty soon.” The war with Iran, which began on February 28 with a US-Israeli attack, has killed thousands and sent oil prices surging, creating a major political headache for the US president.