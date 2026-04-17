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Home / World / Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Trump claims Iran agrees to hand over enriched uranium
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Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Trump claims Iran agrees to hand over enriched uranium

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:11 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump. Image credit/Reuters
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A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday and President Donald Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran may take place over the weekend, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end.

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According to reports by The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Washington has proposed a 20-year freeze on Iran's uranium enrichment in its proposal, but Tehran had said it could only agree to do it for five years.

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“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside the White House.

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Hours later at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump went further, saying the war “should be ending pretty soon.” The war with Iran, which began on February 28 with a US-Israeli attack, has killed thousands and sent oil prices surging, creating a major political headache for the US president.

Israel, Lebanon begin ceasefire

April 17, 2026 7:41 am

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Hours later at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump went further, saying the war "should be ending pretty soon." The war with Iran, which began on February 28 with a U.S.-Israeli attack, has killed thousands and sent oil prices surging, creating a major political headache for the US president. If the Lebanon ceasefire clears the way for a broader peace deal with Iran, it would be a significant win for the Trump administration, which has struggled so far to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and block Iran's path to a nuclear weapon.

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