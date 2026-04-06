Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Airstrikes hit Iran, 13 killed in Eslamshar

An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.

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The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar.

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It wasn't clear why the building had been struck.

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Neither Israel nor the United States claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after US President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Airstrikes early Monday morning also targeted the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

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Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus. (Agencies)

South Korea's Lee says country must balance risk as Hormuz disruptions threaten oil supplies South Korea must accept a degree of risk in importing crude oil from the Middle East amid blockages of the Strait of Hormuz, President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday. "There are not many alternative routes, and if shipments are cut off altogether because of heightened risk, it could have a serious impact on South Korea's crude supply and pose a major risk to the public, so we need to strike a balance and accept a certain degree of risk," Lee said in a cabinet meeting.

2 dead recovered after Iranian strike on Haifa residential building Israeli rescuers recovered two bodies from the rubble of a residential building in Haifa after it was hit by an Iranian missile on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Asia markets brace for Trump's promised assault on Iranian infrastructure Oil prices rose, bonds fell and stocks were mixed at the start of trading in Asia on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed "hell" if Tehran does not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Missiles, drones intercepted over UAE, blasts heard تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.



UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/Gc9yAgBxiF — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 5, 2026

Trump to brief media on missing pilot's rescue Due to popular demand from the press, President Trump’s news conference tomorrow will now take place in the White House Briefing Room. 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/A7DfXbZAxQ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 5, 2026

Netanyahu praises mission to rescue US pilot I spoke earlier with President @realDonaldTrump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory.



The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help.



I am deeply proud that… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026

Explosions heard over Kuwait Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently responding to incoming missile and drone attacks, the Army said in a post on X. The General Staff added that any explosion sounds being heard are due to interception operations carried out by these defenses.