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Home / World / Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Airstrikes hit Iran, 13 killed in Eslamshar
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Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Airstrikes hit Iran, 13 killed in Eslamshar

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:56 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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People walk on a street, near an anti-US billbord in Tehran in Iran on Sunday. Image credit/Reuters
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An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.

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The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar.

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It wasn't clear why the building had been struck.

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Neither Israel nor the United States claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after US President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Airstrikes early Monday morning also targeted the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

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Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus. (Agencies)

South Korea's Lee says country must balance risk as Hormuz disruptions threaten oil supplies

April 6, 2026 8:55 am

South Korea must accept a degree of risk in importing crude oil from the Middle East amid blockages of the Strait of Hormuz, President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday. "There are not many alternative routes, and if shipments are cut off altogether because of heightened risk, it could have a serious impact on South Korea's crude supply and pose a major risk to the public, so we need to strike a balance and accept a certain degree of risk," Lee said in a cabinet meeting.

2 dead recovered after Iranian strike on Haifa residential building

April 6, 2026 8:53 am

Israeli rescuers recovered two bodies from the rubble of a residential building in Haifa after it was hit by an Iranian missile on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Asia markets brace for Trump's promised assault on Iranian infrastructure

April 6, 2026 8:53 am

Oil prices rose, bonds fell and stocks were mixed at the start of trading in Asia on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed "hell" if Tehran does not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Missiles, drones intercepted over UAE, blasts heard

April 6, 2026 8:48 am

Trump to brief media on missing pilot's rescue

April 6, 2026 8:43 am

Netanyahu praises mission to rescue US pilot

April 6, 2026 8:37 am

Explosions heard over Kuwait

April 6, 2026 8:31 am

Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently responding to incoming missile and drone attacks, the Army said in a post on X. The General Staff added that any explosion sounds being heard are due to interception operations carried out by these defenses.

45-day ceasefire being discussed

April 6, 2026 8:13 am

The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, Axios reported on Sunday, citing "four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks".

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