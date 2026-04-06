Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Airstrikes hit Iran, 13 killed in Eslamshar

An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.
The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar.
It wasn't clear why the building had been struck.
Neither Israel nor the United States claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after US President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Airstrikes early Monday morning also targeted the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.
Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus. (Agencies)
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