Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Attacks escalate in Iran war as Israel hits nuclear sites

Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday.

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Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia, wounding US service members and damaging planes.

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A month into the war, however, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, accepting a request from the UN.

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Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Iran agreed to “facilitate and expedite” such movement, even as it endures strikes on its nuclear facilities.