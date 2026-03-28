Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Attacks escalate in Iran war as Israel hits nuclear sites

Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday.
Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia, wounding US service members and damaging planes.
A month into the war, however, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, accepting a request from the UN.
Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Iran agreed to “facilitate and expedite” such movement, even as it endures strikes on its nuclear facilities.
Israel strikes Iranian nuclear facilities
March 28, 2026 8:43 am
Dubai: Bahreini's announcement came just hours after Iranian state media said two nuclear facilities had come under attack. Israel, which had threatened to "escalate and expand" its campaign against Tehran, claimed responsibility, and Iran quickly threatened to retaliate. "Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said via X. AP