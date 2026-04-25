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Home / World / Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Iran says no direct talks with US in Islamabad planned
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Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Iran says no direct talks with US in Islamabad planned

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Updated At : 07:51 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for the second phase of peace talks, in Islamabad on Saturday. Image credit/Reuters
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Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

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Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US." Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.

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Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression."

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The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lands in Islamabad

April 25, 2026 7:51 am

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Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday (local time) welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad, expressing hope for talks focused on regional peace and stability. ANI

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