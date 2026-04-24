Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: ‘Clock is ticking’: Trump’s new ultimatum to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday downplayed the pressure on him to end the war, saying that a deal will be made if it is good for the US.

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In a post on Truth Social, he said, "With Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't -- The clock is ticking!"

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A member of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Mahmoud Nabavian, has said that the negotiation talks held with the US in Pakistan was a mistake.

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Nabavian posted a snippet of his interview to SNN TV, where he noted that discussing its nuclear issue in Pakistan was a 'strategic mistake'.

In a post on X, he said, "Putting the nuclear issue on the negotiation table in Pakistan was a strategic mistake."

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Guyana says tanker seized by US 'fraudulently' flying Guyana flag Guyana: The South American nation of Guyana said that a tanker seized by the United States in Asia for allegedly carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil was "fraudulently flying the Guyana flag". AP

Iran's central bank confirms Hormuz toll revenue deposited in cash Iran's central bank has confirmed that revenue from newly introduced transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz has been successfully deposited, putting to rest speculation over the form of payment, Iranian state media reported. The clarification follows earlier media claims suggesting that Iran was collecting transit fees in digital currencies such as Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Trump answers big nuclear use question US President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out striking Iran with a nuclear weapon, after his previous threats to completely destroy Iranian civilisation. "No, I wouldn't use it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we've, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it?" he asked. Trump also added that nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.