Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with new Iran proposal

President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not satisfied with the latest Iranian proposal for talks on the Iran war, while Iran's foreign minister said Tehran was ready for diplomacy if the United States changes its approach.

Advertisement

Trump's comments indicated the deadlock over the two-month-old war is likely to persist, even as he looks to end a conflict that remains deeply unpopular among Americans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, US relations with its traditional allies were further strained over Iran on Friday, as the United States announced it was withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany. Trump had threatened a drawdown over differences with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the United States and that the Americans lacked an exit strategy. (Agencies)

Advertisement

Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Navy was acting "like pirates" in carrying out Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports during the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran. Trump made the comments while describing the seizure by US forces of a ship a few days ago. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said in remarks on Friday evening. "We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates but we are not playing games." Advertisement

Iran's foreign minister cites US' 'excessive approach' Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said his country was ready to pursue diplomacy if the United States changes what he called its "excessive approach, threatening rhetoric and provocative actions." However, Araqchi added in a post on his Telegram channel that "Iran's armed forces remained ready to defend the country against any threat." Iran has activated air defenses and plans a wide response if attacked, having assessed that there will be a short, intensive U.S. strike, possibly followed by an Israeli attack, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.