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Home / World / Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with new Iran proposal
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Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Trump says ‘not satisfied’ with new Iran proposal

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:52 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump. Image credit/ Reuters File
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President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not satisfied with the latest Iranian proposal for talks on the Iran war, while Iran's foreign minister said Tehran was ready for diplomacy if the United States changes its approach.

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Trump's comments indicated the deadlock over the two-month-old war is likely to persist, even as he looks to end a conflict that remains deeply unpopular among Americans.

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Meanwhile, US relations with its traditional allies were further strained over Iran on Friday, as the United States announced it was withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany. Trump had threatened a drawdown over differences with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the United States and that the Americans lacked an exit strategy. (Agencies)

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Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports

May 2, 2026 9:52 am

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Navy was acting "like pirates" in carrying out Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports during the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran. Trump made the comments while describing the seizure by US forces of a ship a few days ago. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said in remarks on Friday evening. "We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates but we are not playing games."

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Iran's foreign minister cites US' 'excessive approach'

May 2, 2026 8:23 am

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said his country was ready to pursue diplomacy if the United States changes what he called its "excessive approach, threatening rhetoric and provocative actions." However, Araqchi added in a post on his Telegram channel that "Iran's armed forces remained ready to defend the country against any threat." Iran has activated air defenses and plans a wide response if attacked, having assessed that there will be a short, intensive U.S. strike, possibly followed by an Israeli attack, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Trump says Iran asking for things 'I can't agree to'

May 2, 2026 8:22 am

"They want to make a deal, but ... I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that the Iranian leadership was "very disjointed" and split into two or three groups. "They're asking for things that I can't agree to," he said, adding that negotiations by phone were continuing. Later on Friday, during a speech in Florida, Trump said the United States would not end its confrontation with Iran early "and then have the problem arise in three more years." Trump has said Iran would not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. He is also under pressure to break Iran's hold on the strait, which has choked off 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supplies.

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