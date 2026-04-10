Iran-Israel war LIVE Updates: ‘Iran doing very poor job of allowing oil through Strait of Hormuz’: Trump

A fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran showed further strain on Friday, a day before they are to negotiate in Pakistan, as Washington accused Tehran of breaching promises on the Strait of Hormuz and Israel struck Lebanon with attacks that Iran has claimed violate the truce.

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There was no sign Iran was lifting its near-total blockade of the strait, which has caused the worst-ever disruption to global energy supplies. Tehran cited Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon, which included the heaviest strikes of the war on Wednesday, as a key sticking point.

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US President Donald Trump said in a social media post late Thursday that Iran was doing a "very poor job" of allowing oil to go through the strait. "That is not the agreement we have!" In a separate post, he said oil would start flowing again, without saying what actions the US might take.

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Ship-tracking data shows tanker movement in Strait of Hormuz New York: Underlining Iran's continued control of the Strait of Hormuz, a Botswana-flagged liquified natural gas tanker called the Nidi attempted to travel out of the Persian Gulf via a route ordered by the Revolutionary Guard but suddenly turned around and headed back early Friday, ship-tracking data showed. AP Advertisement

Dollar set for weekly drop ahead of US-Iran peace talks Singapore: The dollar on Friday was heading for its largest weekly drop since January as other currencies gained on optimism that a ceasefire in the Gulf will hold and oil shipping will resume. Further direction for markets is likely to hang on the outcome of weekend talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad. Reuters

Stocks shaky as Israeli attacks on Lebanon tests Iran ceasefire Singapore: Asian stocks ticked up early on Friday but gains were capped as traders questioned the durability of this week's US-Iran ceasefire and remained wary of fragile hopes for Israel-Lebanon peace talks. Investors were nervous as Iran cited Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon as a key sticking point in its agreement with the US. Reuters