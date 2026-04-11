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Home / World / Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: US, Iran set for peace talks but doubts emerge over Lebanon, sanctions
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Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: US, Iran set for peace talks but doubts emerge over Lebanon, sanctions

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:45 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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A billboard installed alongside a road as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks in Islamabad on Saturday. Image credit/Reuters
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The US and Iran were to hold negotiations in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday to end their six-week-old war, although Tehran threw the talks into doubt by saying they could not begin without commitments on Lebanon and sanctions.

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The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and including President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, was on its way to Islamabad after a refuelling stop in Paris.

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The Iranian delegation, led by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, arrived on Friday.

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US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran

April 11, 2026 9:45 am

US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

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Fighting continues in Lebanon despite US-Iran ceasefire

April 11, 2026 8:22 am

The Israeli ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, and his Lebanese counterpart, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, will hold talks in Washington on Tuesday, Israeli and Lebanese officials said, amid the conflicting accounts on what those talks would cover. Lebanon's presidency said the two had held a phone call on Friday and agreed to discuss announcing a ceasefire and setting a start date for bilateral talks under US mediation. But Israel's embassy in Washington said the talks would constitute the start of "formal peace negotiations" and that Israel had refused to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israeli attacks continued across southern Lebanon on Friday.

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April 11, 2026 8:20 am

Qalibaf said on X that Washington had previously agreed to unblock Iranian assets and to a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israeli attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants have killed nearly 2,000 people since the start of the fighting in March. He said talks would not start until those pledges were fulfilled. Israel and the U.S. have said the Lebanon campaign is not part of the Iran-U.S. ceasefire while Tehran insists it is. Qalibaf said separately that Iran was ready to reach a deal if Washington offered what he described as a genuine agreement and granted Iran its rights, Iranian state media reported.

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