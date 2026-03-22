Iran-Israel war: Open Hormuz or will destroy power plants, Trump threatens Iran

Cairo: Iranian missiles struck two communities in southern Israel late on Saturday, leaving buildings shattered and dozens injured in dual attacks not far from Israel's main nuclear research centre, while President Donald Trump warned the US will "obliterate" Iranian power plants if it doesn't fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

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The developments signalled the war was moving in a dangerous new direction at the start of its fourth week.

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Trump -- who is facing increasing pressure at home to secure the strait as oil prices soar -- issued the ultimatum in a social media post while he spent the weekend at his Florida home.

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Trump said he's giving Iran 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

The Iranian strikes in Israel came after Tehran's main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz was hit earlier in the day.

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Israel's military said it was not able to intercept missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, the largest near the centre in Israel's sparsely populated Negev desert. It was the first time Iranian missiles penetrated Israel's air defence systems in the area around the nuclear site.

"If the Israeli regime is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the battle," Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X before word of the Arad strike spread. AP