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Home / World / Iran-Israel war: Open Hormuz or will destroy power plants, Trump threatens Iran
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Iran-Israel war: Open Hormuz or will destroy power plants, Trump threatens Iran

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AP
Updated At : 08:55 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel, March 22, 2026. REUTERS
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Cairo: Iranian missiles struck two communities in southern Israel late on Saturday, leaving buildings shattered and dozens injured in dual attacks not far from Israel's main nuclear research centre, while President Donald Trump warned the US will "obliterate" Iranian power plants if it doesn't fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

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The developments signalled the war was moving in a dangerous new direction at the start of its fourth week.

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Trump -- who is facing increasing pressure at home to secure the strait as oil prices soar -- issued the ultimatum in a social media post while he spent the weekend at his Florida home.

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Trump said he's giving Iran 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

The Iranian strikes in Israel came after Tehran's main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz was hit earlier in the day.

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Israel's military said it was not able to intercept missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, the largest near the centre in Israel's sparsely populated Negev desert. It was the first time Iranian missiles penetrated Israel's air defence systems in the area around the nuclear site.

"If the Israeli regime is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the battle," Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X before word of the Arad strike spread. AP

A dangerous new direction in the war

March 22, 2026 8:55 am

Cairo: "The war is not close to ending," Israel's army chief, Gen Eyal Zamir, said earlier in the day. Iran also targeted the joint UK-US Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean about 2,500 miles away, suggesting that Tehran has missiles that can go farther than previously acknowledged - or that it had used its space program for an improvised launch. The US and Israel have offered shifting rationales for the war, from hoping to foment an uprising that topples Iran's leadership to eliminating its nuclear and missile programs and its support for armed proxies. There have been no signs of an uprising, while internet restrictions limit information from Iran. The war's effects are felt far beyond the Middle East, raising food and fuel prices. AP

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