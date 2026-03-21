Iran-Israel War LIVE updates: Iran threatens tourism sites; US sends more Marines to Middle East as Trump hints at wind-down

Three weeks into an escalating war in the Middle East, Iran threatened on Friday to expand its retaliatory attacks to include recreational and tourist sites worldwide, as the US announced it was sending more warships and Marines to the region.
Hours later, President Donald Trump said on social media that his administration in fact was considering “winding down” military operations in the region. His post came after another climb in oil plunged the US stock market.
The mixed messages came as the war has shown no signs of abating.
Trump says US near completion of its goals
March 21, 2026 7:59 am
Dubai: In his social media post, the president said, “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.” That seemed at odds with his administration’s move to bolster its firepower in the region and request another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war. AP