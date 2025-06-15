DT
Home / World / Israel targets Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters as Tehran unleashes deadly missile strike
Israel targets Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters as Tehran unleashes deadly missile strike

AP
Updated At : 08:52 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
A drone photo shows the damaged homes at the impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Reuters
Dubai: Israel launched an expanded assault on Iran on Sunday, with direct strikes targeting its energy industry and Defence Ministry headquarters, while Tehran unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles blamed for the deaths of four people.

The simultaneous strikes represented the latest salvo since a surprise attack by Israel two days earlier aimed at decimating Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

New explosions boomed across Tehran as Iranian missiles entered Israel’s skies in an attack that Israeli emergency officials said killed four people in an apartment building in the Galilee region.

Casualty figures weren’t immediately available in Iran, where Israel targeted its Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran as well as sites that it alleged were associated with the country’s nuclear programme. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed that Iranian missiles targeted fuel production facilities for Israeli fighter jets, something not acknowledged by Israel.

Amid the continued conflict, planned negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme were cancelled, throwing into question when and how an end to the fighting could come.

“Tehran is burning,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on social media.

Both Israel’s military and Iran state television announced the latest round of Iranian missiles as explosions were heard near midnight, while the Israeli security cabinet met.

Israel’s ongoing strikes across Iran have left the country’s surviving leadership with the difficult decision of whether to plunge deeper into conflict with Israel’s more powerful forces or seek a diplomatic route.

World leaders make urgent calls to de-escalate

June 15, 2025 8:38 am

World leaders have made urgent calls to deescalate and avoid an all-out war. The attack on nuclear sites set a “dangerous precedent,” China’s foreign minister said. The region is already on edge as Israel makes a new push to eliminate the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas in Gaza after 20 months of fighting.

Indian Embassy in Tehran issues emergency contact numbers

June 15, 2025 8:34 am

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued emergency contact details and advised Indians here to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel's strikes on the country. "The emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109," the Indian Embassy in Iran on Friday posted on X.

