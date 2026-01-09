Fate of Trump’s tariffs remains undecided as US Supreme Court does not issue ruling

The US Supreme Court will not issue a ruling on Friday in the closely watched case over President Donald Trump’s global tariffs.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court was expected to announce its decision on Trump’s tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), potentially reshaping global trade and impacting economies worldwide.

Advertisement

Trump had imposed sweeping tariffs, citing national emergencies related to trade deficits and fentanyl trafficking, sparking legal challenges and debates over presidential authority.

Advertisement

The outcome hinges on whether the court deems Trump’s use of IEEPA lawful. If struck down, the ruling could trigger $150 billion in refunds to importers, affecting companies like Costco, Reebok, and Peloton. Conversely, upholding the tariffs would grant the President broad trade powers, potentially escalating trade tensions.

Earlier, the Trump administration said that it expected the Supreme Court to rule in its favor in litigation testing the legality of the President’s sweeping global tariffs. The administration is still exploring what could be done if the court rules against it, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett had stated.

Advertisement

"Our expectation is that we're going to win, and if we don't win, then we know that we've got other tools that we could use that get us to the same place," Hassett said in an interview on CNBC. He said the administration held a call Thursday night with all the principals to discuss possible next steps.