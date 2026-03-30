US President Donald Trump said he wants to "take the oil in Iran" and could seize the export hub of Kharg Island, in an interview with Financial Times published on Sunday.

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"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," Trump told the newspaper. "It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while."

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Asked about Iranian defences there, he said: "I don't think they have any defense. We could take it very easily." The US already launched airstrikes once it said targeted military positions on the island.

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Iran has threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and new attacks if US troops land on its territory. With Agencies

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