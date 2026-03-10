US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to escalate the war with Iran if it blocked oil shipments from the Middle East, even as he predicted a quick end to the conflict.

Trump's warning came at the end of a day that saw global financial markets seesawing on concerns that Iran's security establishment was rallying behind new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and was not prepared to back down any time soon.

He warned that US attacks could rise sharply if Iran sought to block tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles one-fifth of the world's oil supply. “We will hit them so hard that it will not be possible for them or anybody else helping them to ever recover that section of the world," Trump said at a news conference.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it would not allow "one liter of oil" to leave the region if attacks from the United States and Israel continue. "We are the ones who will determine the end of the war," a spokesperson said, according to state media.

The conflicting signals sent markets on a rollercoaster, with oil prices surging and stock markets nosediving before swinging in the other direction after Trump's prediction of a quick end to the war and reports of a possible ease in sanctions on Russian energy. — with Agencies

New footage raises likelihood US struck Iranian school where blast killed at least 165 New footage shows what an expert investigative group says is likely an American Tomahawk missile hitting a compound in southern Iran, metres from the school where a deadly unclaimed blast killed over 165 people at the start of the war raging in the Mideast. It comes as mounting evidence points to US culpability for the February 28 strike, which hit a school adjacent to a Revolutionary Guard base in Minab, Iran, in the country's southern Hormozgan Province. Experts interviewed by the AP, citing satellite image analysis, say the school was probably struck amid a quick succession of bombs dropped on the compound. A US official familiar with internal deliberations on the matter has told the AP that the strike was likely American.

Five Iranian women's soccer players granted humanitarian visas in Australia Australia on Tuesday granted humanitarian visas to five Iranian women's soccer team players after they sought asylum fearing persecution in their home nation. The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the Iran women's soccer team in Australia following reports that the players had requested asylum. The remaining players are in a hotel on the Gold Coast. Albanese said help is available to the other players but it was up to them to accept. "Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women," Albanese told a news conference in Canberra on Tuesday. "They’re safe here, and they should feel at home here." The Iranian women's soccer team are in Australia for the Asian Cup tournament.

Multiple strikes shake Tehran Citizens in Iran's capital heard more than 20 heavy explosions as many rushed to safer places. The strikes around midnight were the heaviest air raids on Tehran since beginning of the war. The sound of bombers and warplanes flying overhead was constant for about half an hour. Witnesses reported explosions in western areas of the city. Electricity was cut off in some neighbourhoods. Similar explosions in other Iranian cities were reported on social media. Iranian media did not report on damage and casualties from the strikes.

Trump and Putin discuss Iran war during phone call, Kremlin says US President Donald Trump had a call on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Iran and other issues, which according to the Kremlin was a "frank and businesslike" conversation that lasted about an hour.

Oil refinery hit Tehran was choked in black smoke after an oil refinery was hit, an escalation in strikes on Iran's domestic energy supplies. World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus warned the fire risks contaminating food, water and air. Turkey said NATO air defences had shot down a ballistic missile that was fired from Iran and entered Turkish airspace, the second such incident of the war. Iran did not immediately comment on the report. Israel's military said it had launched new attacks in central Iran and struck the Lebanese capital Beirut, where Israel has extended its campaign after the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah fired across the border.

Oil surges, then dips back The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas transport, leaving tankers unable to sail for more than a week and forcing producers to halt pumping as storage fills. Brent crude futures jumped about 7% to settle at their highest price since 2022 after soaring by as much as 29% during the session, as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members cut supplies. But prices fell in post-settlement trade. The price of gasoline has particular political resonance in the United States, where voters cite rising costs as a top concern ahead of the November midterm elections, when Trump's Republicans will try to keep control of Congress.