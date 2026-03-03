DT
World / 'Not going to have endless war': Netanyahu on Israel-Iran conflict
LIVE NOW

‘Not going to have endless war’: Netanyahu on Israel-Iran conflict

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:17 AM Mar 03, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the site of a missile strike, in Bet Shemesh, Israel, March 2, 2026. PTI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the US and Israel's war against Iran will not be an endless one and that it will involve quick and decisive action.

"This is not an endless war; this is the gateway to peace" Netanayahu said on Fox News' "Hannity" program.

"Yes I do," Netanyahu said, when asked if he saw a lasting path to peace in the Middle East. (With agencies)

Delhi: Several international flights from IGI Airport delayed

March 3, 2026 8:53 am

Several westbound international flights from the IGI Airport were delayed amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday. The Delhi Airport officials have urged the passengers to check the latest flight updates and consider alternate routes for travelling.

US will take action to mitigate oil price spike for Americans, says Rubio

March 3, 2026 8:44 am

The US will take action to mitigate rising energy prices due to a spike in the price of oil caused by the Iran conflict, Secretary of State Rubio said on Monday. Speaking to reporters at Capitol Hill, Rubio said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright would announce the plans today.

Limited flights from UAE begin as governments seek to extract citizens from Middle East

March 3, 2026 8:34 am

Travellers stranded by a widening war began departing the United Arab Emirates aboard a small number of evacuation flights Monday, even as most commercial air traffic across the Middle East remained suspended. The limited flights out of Dubai and Abu Dhabi took place as the US State Department urged its own citizens in 13 countries, including UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Oman, to “depart now via commercial means due to serious safety risks.”

Amazon cloud unit's data centers in UAE, Bahrain damaged in drone strikes

March 3, 2026 8:26 am

Amazon said on Monday some of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were damaged by drone strikes in the Middle East conflict, disrupting cloud services and making a recovery "prolonged". "In the UAE, two of our facilities were directly struck, while in Bahrain, a drone strike in close proximity to one of our facilities caused physical impact to our infrastructure," Amazon's cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) said in an update on its status page.

Two drones attack US Embassy in Riyadh, causing ‘limited fire’

March 3, 2026 8:18 am

Israel and the United States pounded Iran on Monday in an escalating campaign that US President Donald Trump said would likely take several weeks. Tehran and its allies hit back across the region, striking Israel and a variety of targets inside Gulf states, including energy facilities in Qatar and the American embassy in Saudi Arabia. The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Safe havens in the Mideast like Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline passengers are stranded around the globe; energy prices shot up; and U.S. allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said early Tuesday that the US Embassy in Riyadh came under attack from two drones, which caused a "limited fire" and minor damage. Further details weren't immediately available. On Monday, the US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck.

