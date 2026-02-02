For many in Punjab, The Tribune wasn’t just a publication; it was the ‘Grand Lady of North India’, a steady, dignified presence that outlasted political shifts and decades of change. When we were in school in Amritsar, we were encouraged to read the newspaper and in my heart, the word ‘newspaper’ became synonymous with The Tribune. The paper suggested reliability and integrity and each word was devoured avidly as during meal times, my father would quiz us by making us quote the headlines and significant news of the day.

Every morning, the arrival of the paper was a ritual, much like the first sip of chai or the sound of the milkman’s bell. It was a trusted companion that shaped our understanding of the world. In a fast-changing world, The Tribune remains a symbol of enduring trust. Despite the onslaught of newspapers, journals, and social media billboards, there is something grounding about this old habit, something of value.

Beyond serious reportage, what truly hooked me were the lighter joys it brought. The famous ‘middles’ that were personal anecdotes and the crossword puzzle was indeed an addiction. My siblings and I would race to grab the paper, pencil in hand, competing to fill the grid first.

Those cryptic clues challenged our minds, sparked debates over tricky words, and turned quiet afternoons into shared adventures.

In an era when sensationalism often dominated headlines, The Tribune represented trust — much like grandparents who are always there, offering steady wisdom without judgment or exaggeration. During turbulent times in Punjab, its pages provided a sense of stability, delivering facts with a calm voice that we could depend on.

Whether it was local Amritsar news, national developments or international affairs, it was stated without hyperbole or frenzied sensationalism. I would never subscribe to its online version as I love the tactile feel of the physical copy, the smell of dried ink, the crackle of fresh pages — a tradition that endures like an old comforter or a beloved friend.

— The writer is a theatre

director based in Chandigarh