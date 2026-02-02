Counting on it

My first recollection of The Tribune goes back to 1967. My father was a Bihar-cadre IAS officer and we used to drive down to Punjab every winter during my school vacation. We would stay in Chandigarh first with our uncle, who was working in the Punjab government, and then go to our village Gharuan. Unlike in Bihar, where we used to get a lot of newspapers in Hindi as well, most people in Punjab mainly read The Tribune. In the villages, that was the only English newspaper which was delivered by bus from Chandigarh, so it arrived in the forenoon.

It had all kinds of news about Punjab and the armed forces. Reading The Tribune on a Sunday post a hair bath in one’s lawn was the ultimate expression of relaxation!

I got posted to Adampur in 1980 and started subscribing to The Tribune and continued to do so whenever I was posted in Punjab and Haryana. One good thing I liked about the paper was that it never ignored matters concerning the military. No wonder it’s the favourite paper of most retired faujis in the tricity area of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

I have fond personal memories too. My name appeared for the first time in The Tribune on 26 January, 1999, when I was awarded the VM by the President, then again on 15 August, 1999, when I got a YSM post the Kargil conflict.

After I became the Vice Chief, my interaction with the media grew. This is the time I found The Tribune to be a very well-balanced newspaper that would always carry both sides of the story without any bias.

Ajay Banerjee, the defence correspondent of The Tribune, extensively covered all stories, even of human interest like when I got my NDA Drill Sahib, Captain Fakir Singh, for the Air Force Day Parade in 2018. Post the Balakot airstrikes, when a lot of propaganda was being put across by the adversary, I could always count on The Tribune to put our version of the events.

The Tribune has been a part of my life for 60 years and continues to be so post my retirement after I settled down in Punjab. I wish them all the best for their 145th anniversary.

— The writer is the former

Chief of Air Staff