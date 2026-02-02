Power of the printed word

As I touch 70, I say this with quiet pride: I belong to a third-generation family of readers of The Tribune — and the first generation of contributors for over four decades. For us, it has never been merely a newspaper; it has been an institution, a habit of mind, and a moral compass that shaped our understanding of public life.

My initiation into The Tribune came early, through my father. He often repeated a saying common among devoted readers: “Baat woh jo chhape Tribune mein” — what appears in The Tribune carries conviction. He spoke with reverence of Prem Bhatia’s era, when even a single factual lapse invited sharp scrutiny. Bhatia, from the old school of journalism, was known simply as a Tribune man — aloof from publicity, answerable only to editorial conscience.

Fascinated, I began writing letters to the editor, many of which were published. In time, I graduated into a regular contributor. The Tribune reached even a group of farmers sitting under a banyan tree in Punjab, discussing national affairs through its columns.

In my small hometown Safidon in Jind, there were just two subscribers — my father and Dr Chain Singh. I still remember dashing to the railway station to collect copies left by the hawker, sometimes two or three days late, yet eagerly awaited. One such dash was to look up my Master’s examination results, The Tribune being our only dependable source then.

A no-nonsense paper, The Tribune has consistently rejected sensationalism. Even the most dramatic events were reported with restraint, balance, and accountability. It has also groomed local talent and remained deeply rooted in its region, standing firmly with causes of larger public interest, including the farmers' agitation.

To be known in one’s social circle as someone who has been read in The Tribune remains a badge of honour.

— The writer is a former IPS officer