Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli post T20 World Cup win: ‘So grateful to call you my home’

Mumbai, June 30

Actor Anushka Sharma penned a heartwarming post for her husband Virat Kohli after India’s second T20 World Cup victory since 2007, calling the star batter ‘my home’.

Kohli, who was part of the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, made his first fifty of this tournament in Saturday’s final against South Africa—a 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven.

He also announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after guiding the Men in Blue to their second T20 World Cup win and being adjudged player of the match in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Sharma, who watched the match on TV, shared the post on Instagram soon after the team emerged victorious in the thrilling final.

‘AND... I love this man @viratkohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!’ she captioned Kohli’s picture with the trophy in his hand.

In a separate post, the actor—who shares daughter Vamika (three) and four-month-old son Akaay with the cricketer—congratulated Team India on the remarkable feat.

‘Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!’ Anushka wrote.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2017 after dating for several years.

