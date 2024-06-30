BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore award for Team India

New Delhi, June 30
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday hailed India's epochal title win in the T20 World Cup and announced a prize money of Rs 125 crore for the team for its monumental feat in the just-concluded ICC showpiece.
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format.
“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” said Shah in a statement.
"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats.”
Shah later took to social media to announce a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team.
"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Shah wrote on X.
"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"
Shah also lauded the team's strong work ethics.
“This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said in his statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
Searches lead to seizure of various items showing linkages b...
Curtain falls on British-era laws, new criminal laws come into effect on July 1
The three laws are based on justice, transparency and fairne...
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore award for Team India
Says this team has silenced critics
After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, now Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 Internationals
One of the world's finest fielders, Jadeja says he will cont...
Rohit Sharma does a ‘Djoker act’, savours taste of Kensington Oval pitch
In an era of content generation, the Indian captain provides...