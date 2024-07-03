'Coming home': T20 World Cup champions India finally depart from Barbados, to land in Delhi on Thursday

PTI

Bridgetown (Barbados) July 3

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport here on Wednesday after being stranded here for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC—Air India Champions 24 World Cup—took off around 4:50am local time and will land in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 am (IST).

“Coming home,” posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, posing with the trophy in the aircraft before it took off.

The Indian squad, its support staff, the players’ families and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent. The flight has been arranged by the BCCI.

The Rohit Sharma-led side won the title after pulling off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final on Saturday.

The Boeing 777, which took off from New Jersey, USA on July 2, landed in Barbados around 2am local time and the airport staff here stated that they had not seen a bigger plane land at the Grantley Adams International airport, which resumed its operations on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian team was scheduled to leave around 6 pm local time on July 2 and arrive at 7.45 pm (IST) on Wednesday but the departure was delayed as the plane landed late here.

The players are set to be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi within hours of returning to the country. Plans are also afoot to have a road-show in Mumbai to honour the triumphant team, which ended a trophy drought of 11 years.

Hurricane Beryl is now headed towards Jamaica.

