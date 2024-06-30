Bridgetown (Barbados), June 30
Indian cricket fans might have to wait a little longer to see their T20 World Cup-winning heroes back in the country as the Rohit Sharma-led side's travel plans have been impacted by a hurricane here.
Reports said that hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic, had intensified with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph.
The Category 4 hurricane was about 570km east-southeast of Barbados and there are reports that the airport in Bridgetown will shut in the evening.
The Indian team was supposed to take an Emirates flight from New York via Dubai.
A source told PTI that the plan now is to fly the team back to India on a charter flight.
"The team was supposed to leave from here (Bridgetown) to New York and then reach India via Dubai. But now the plan is to get a charter flight straight from here to Delhi. A meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being considered," a source said.
The Indian contingent, including support staff, families and officials, consists of about 70 members.
India ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy on Saturday, overcoming South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling contest to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
Searches lead to seizure of various items showing linkages b...
Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India
Says this team has silenced critics
Fans will have to wait to welcome their heroes as Indian cricket team’s return home disrupted by hurricane
The Category 4 hurricane was about 570km east-southeast of B...
After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals
One of the world's finest fielders, Jadeja says he will cont...
After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch
In an era of content generation, the Indian captain provides...