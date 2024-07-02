‘He stood like the rock of Gibraltar...’: Navjot Singh Sidhu hails Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup final match-winning knock

ANI

Mumbai, July 2

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded star India batter Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock in the final of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against South Africa.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81. His score guided India to 176/7 in 20 overs, which India defended successfully, restricting South Africa to 169/8 in a thriller final.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sidhu said about Virat, ‘When it mattered the most, when 1.5 billion Indians were praying for victory and hoping that we do not choke at the final hurdle, he stood like the rock of Gibraltar in the sea of ruins. He kept one end intact and delivered the World Cup crown by performing when India’s ship was stuck.”

Sidhu added during the tournament, Virat did not let the run-rate drop even once and would be remembered as an “icon and greatest inspiration” following his T20I retirement.

“In this tournament, even when he scored 38 and 24, he didn’t let the run rate drop. There was a different kind of Virat.

He is a man of adversity, a man of masses, a master performer and a genius. For me, he will always be remembered as an icon, as the greatest inspiration, and above all, a cup of joy for billions who watch cricket all over,” he said.

Virat ended the 2024 edition of the tournament with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20 International matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ends the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

