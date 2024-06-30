India-South Africa T20 World Cup final match records peak viewership of 5.3 crore

PTI

New Delhi, June 30

The T20 World Cup final match which ended India’s 13-year wait to lift an ICC trophy witnessed a peak viewership of 5.3 crore on the OTT streaming platform but fell short of the record audience posted in the last year’s ODI final match in November.

The India-South Africa ICC Mens’ T20 Cricket World Cup final match on Saturday recorded a peak viewership of nearly 5.3 crore on Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.

The peak viewership in the final match between India and Australia in the 50-overs format on November 20, 2023 was 5.9 crore, despite the host nation ending on the losing side.

This 5.9 crore still holds the record for peak concurrency for live streaming of any cricket match, according to industry experts.

While the peak concurrency in the knockout match played between India and Australia in the T20 Cricket World Cup on June 24 was 3.9 crore.

Disney Star has exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms.

Saturday’s final match was also telecast live by Disney Star on the Star Sports network but viewership numbers will be released only a week later by television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council.

Senior Vice President Karan Taurani, Elara Capital, said the final match played may not have achieved that number but the interesting fact is that 4 to 4.5 crore viewers were watching the match constantly because of the nail-biting finish.

‘There was a longer time frame, of having 4 to 4.5 crore viewers, which was not there in the India-Australia final match” played last year, he added.

Moreover, even in the post-match ceremony, the viewership number sustained between a range of 2.5 to 3 crore viewers, which was interesting.

