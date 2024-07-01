Indian cricket team's return disrupted by hurricane

PTI

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 30

Indian cricket fans might have to wait a little longer to see their T20 World Cup-winning heroes back in the country as the Rohit Sharma-led side's travel plans have been impacted by a hurricane here.

Reports said that hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic, had intensified with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph.

The Category 4 hurricane was about 570km east-southeast of Barbados and there are reports that the airport in Bridgetown will shut in the evening.

The Indian team was supposed to take an Emirates flight from New York via Dubai.

A source told PTI that the plan now is to fly the team back to India on a charter flight.

"The team was supposed to leave from here (Bridgetown) to New York and then reach India via Dubai. But now the plan is to get a charter flight straight from here to Delhi. A meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being considered," a source said.

The Indian contingent, including support staff, families, and officials, consists of about 70 members.

India had ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy on Saturday, overcoming South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling contest to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Player of the match Virat Kohli smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8 to lift the trophy they had last won in 2007.

