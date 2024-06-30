 India’s first T20 world champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph : The Tribune India

  • 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup
India’s first T20 world champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

From VVS Laxman to Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly to Gautam Gambhir, everyone praise the stupendous achievement in unison

India's players celebrate with the winners trophy after winning against South Africa in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. AP/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 29

India’s first T20 World champion skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the chorus of former and current cricketers, hailing Rohit Sharma’s men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in a pulsating final in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Former skipper Dhoni, who led India to their maiden title win in 2007 in South Africa, praised the team for maintaining their calm during the adversities in the game.

“WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did,” (sic) Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

“From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift,” said Dhoni, who will turn 43 early next month.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to express his delight on India’s achievement, saying the country has now got a ‘fourth star’, following two 50-over World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011 as well as the historic triumph in the inaugural 2007 World T20.

“Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Tendulkar, who was a member of the Indian team which suffered a first-round exit in the 2007 50-overs World Cup, said life has come a full circle.

“Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World Cup to becoming a cricketing powerhouse and winning the T20WC in 2024,” he said.

“Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him.”

Hailing Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and the contributions of the other squad members, Tendulkar said, “What can one say about Rohit Sharma? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable.”

“Jasprit Bumrah’s Player of the Tournament award as well as Virat Kohli’s Player of the Match award are both well-deserved. They were just superb when it mattered,” he added.

“Along with Rahul, Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour also made their international debuts in 1996. It was wonderful to see Team India excel under the guidance of this class of ‘96.”

“A total team effort. Hearty congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff, and BCCI,” Tendulkar continued.

From VVS Laxman to Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly to Gautam Gambhir, everyone praised the stupendous achievement in unison.

“Congratulations Team India on becoming the T20 World Champions. Been the best team in the tournament remaining unbeaten throughout,” VVS Laxman, current head of the National Cricket Academy wrote on X.

“Great composure and character shown by the team to win this from the situation we were in with 5 overs remaining. Every player deserves credit for giving it their all and rising to the occasion and wonderfully led by Rohit,” he added.

“We are champions!” rejoiced ace spinner and 2011 World Cup winner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory.”

“YEH MERA INDIA. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS. (This is my India. We are the champions, so proud of you guys.),” wrote former spinner Harbhajan Singh.

An ambassador for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Yuvraj Singh individually praised all the key members of the side.

“You did it boys ! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024,” he wrote.

“Well played @akshar2026 @IamShivamDube. koi reh to nahi gaya ! Oh @surya_14kumar what a catch under pressure,” Yuvraj added, wondering if he mistakenly did not leave out anyone.

Hero of two T20 World Cup finals and India’s would be coach Gautam Gambhir wrote, “CHAMPIONS!” Having earlier explained his standout moments of the game when it was under progress, legendary Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Chak De India!!!!”

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also congratulated the side.

“Heartiest congratulations to Rohit sharma and his team .. what a game to win .. may be a World Cup in 11 (13) yrs but the talent the country has ,they will win many more ..” (Sic)

“Bumrah is absolutely magic .. well done Virat,axar ,Hardik and every one .. rahul Dravid and the support staff .. what a proud moment,” (sic) Ganguly added.

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

India's first T20 World champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India's T20 World Cup triumph

