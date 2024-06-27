 Kapil Dev's advice to Team India: Play as team, not individuals to win T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Kapil Dev's advice to Team India: Play as team, not individuals to win T20 World Cup

Says he feel proud to see India perceived as title contenders every time they compete in a global event

Kapil Dev's advice to Team India: Play as team, not individuals to win T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 27

India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Thursday said collective performance, not individual brilliance will be the key factor in deciding whether Rohit Sharma's team can end its over-a-decade-long trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

India will take on England in the tournament's semifinal later on Thursday, hoping to make the finals where South Africa are in waiting after annihilating Afghanistan.

“Why talk about only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, or Kuldeep Yadav? Everybody has a role to play. Their job is to win the tournament,” Kapil told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

“To win a match, an odd person can come out, but to win a tournament everybody has to work together. If we are going to depend on Bumrah or Arshdeep, then you are going to lose it,” he asserted.

“Let's talk about the team. That gives you a better perspective rather than the odd player. Yes main player is there and we can go around him. But everybody has to chip in to win the World Cup,” he added.

Kapil pointed out that in his 1983 World Cup-winning team, he wasn't the only one who performed.

“Roger Binny, Mohinder Amarnath, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma all came out with match-winning performances. If you start depending on one player it means you are not going to win tournaments more often,” he observed.

He wished India good luck ahead of their semi-final match against England and hoped that the Men in Blue clinch the trophy.

“All the Best, good luck, I hope the Indian players, the way they are playing keep on playing like that, they should not have a bad day and be out of the tournament (like) what happened last time in the 50 overs World Cup,” said the iconic all-rounder.

“They are playing well, they are enjoying. Hats off to them. Good luck to them. I wish them all the luck and happiness,” he added.

The 65-year-old, who was elected president of Professional Golf Tour of India on Wednesday, said that he feels proud to see India perceived as title contenders every time they compete in a global event.

“We should be happy that we are able to think that we can win. 20 years back, you weren't thinking. It's important that in every tournament India is going as a favourite. That's a big thing.

“We never thought about that. That's enough encouragement for a youngster to take up the sport. I am very happy to see where Indian cricket has reached wonderfully well,” he emphasised.

Kapil lauded Bumrah, who has been the star performer for India with 11 wickets in the tournament so far.

“Bumrah is 1000 times better than me. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better. They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic,” he said.

He, however, played down the role of a captain.

“Everybody can do captaincy. Hardik, Virat, Rohit everyone can do captaincy. When you give ball to somebody, the bowler has to do the job. Yes captain is there to help you out but it's not like if you don't win he is not a good captain.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #West Indies


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

2
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

3
Punjab

Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

6
Punjab

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal withdraws support to its bypoll candidate Surjit Kaur

7
World

Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib

8
Punjab

Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder' plot: US made it clear to India that it seeks accountability, says top American official

9
Himachal

Himachal fails to take note of Nurpur Agniveer’s death in J-K encounter

10
India

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: US

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

The suspects allegedly provided safe accommodation to aspira...

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA ab...

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

India has been allocated the Guyana semifinal due to match t...

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...

Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's meeting in lift causes flutter

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

Thackeray says nothing else is to be inferred from the lift ...


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Delhi water minister Atishi discharged from hospital

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

BCI urges bar associations to refrain from immediate protest against three criminal laws

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon