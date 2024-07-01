So many words but can’t find the right ones: Rohit Sharma on Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph

ANI

Bridgetown, July 1

After a successful journey at the recently concluded T20 World Cup and winning the prestigious ICC trophy, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that he doesn’t have the right words to describe the feeling.

The 37-year-old retired from the T20 Internationals after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. With 4,231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format’s best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 Internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as a captain.

Rohit took to his official Instagram account and said that he is currently basking in a dream come true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

‘This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us.’

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India’s position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for South Africa. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma