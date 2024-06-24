 T20 World Cup 2024: Cool South Africa edge out West Indies to enter semi-final : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

T20 World Cup 2024: Cool South Africa edge out West Indies to enter semi-final

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27), along with his slow bowling colleagues Keshav Maharaj (1/24) and skipper Aiden Markram (1/28), restricts West Indies to a manageable 135 for 8

T20 World Cup 2024: Cool South Africa edge out West Indies to enter semi-final

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday. AP/PTI Photo



PTI

North Sound (Antigua), June 24

South Africa’s golden generation of white-ball cricketers took a big step towards erasing the ‘eternal chokers’ tag by keeping their composure to enter the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, beating a formidable West Indies by three wickets in a thrilling rain-truncated Super 8s game here.

After part-time magician and full-time wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27), along with his slow bowling colleagues Keshav Maharaj (1/24) and skipper Aiden Markram (1/28), restricted West Indies to a manageable 135 for 8, South Africa achieved the revised target of 123 with five balls to spare.

The Proteas were 15/2 in two overs when rain disrupted proceedings.

With this win, South Africa topped Group 1 followed by defending champions England as the second semifinalist from it.

Tristan Stubbs (29 off 27 balls), one of the most talked-about among young T20 batters, set up the chase in company of Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 10 balls) for the South Africans.

But it was Marco Jansen (21 not out off 14 balls), who hit a beautiful six down the ground off the first ball of the 17th over bowled by left-arm pacer Obed McCoy to seal the deal.

Equally praiseworthy was Kagiso Rabada’s copybook cover drive off Roston Chase when South Africa required 9 off 7 balls.

In a contest that was headlined by the most revered names in T20 history, two under-rated cricketers held forte.

Barbados’ Roston Chase (52 and 3/12), who year-after-year goes unsold in the IPL and Jansen, who displayed the less talked-about virtue of composure, much required in down-the-wire chases.

It was an unfair rain-rule in the 1992 ODI World Cup that saw South Africa bow out of the semi-finals against England and often the Proteas found ways to lose important games of cricket.

But on Sunday night in North Sound, the one-hour rain delay did a world of good for their batters as the pitch suddenly became better for batting with the ball skidding and coming on easily.

Also unforgettable was how left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (1/20), lost his length. Hiw only over cost 20 which did contribute a lot to the co-hosts’ defeat.

In a game full of T20 prima donnas, it was the Stubbs, Klaasens, Millers and Markrams who had the last laugh over the Andre Russells, Rovman Powells and Nicholas Poorans.

On a track where ball wasn’t always coming on to the bat, the South African spin troika was excellent with five wickets shared between Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Shamsi for 79 run in 12 cumulative overs.

Skipper Markram, who opened the bowling did a stellar job by removing opposition’s most destructive batter Nicholas Pooran (1), inviting him to go for a heave, only to hole out at long-off.

Kyle Mayers (35 off 34) and West Indies’ most useful player across formats—Roston Chase (52 off 42 balls) -- carried out a commendable rescue act with 81 runs added for the third wicket in little under 11 overs.

At 86 for two, the duo had built the platform for a respectable total with big hitters like Andre Russell and Rovman Powell still in the dug-out but things changed drastically due to the way Shamsi and Maharaj bowled.

Both were not afraid to toss the ball up and entice the batters to go for expansive drives and it did pay dividends.

Maharaj bowled a dream delivery for a classical left-arm spinner to get rid of of West Indies skipper Powell.

Maharaj flighted one above his eyeline, drawing Powell forward but it dipped late and then turned away after pitching only for De Kock to complete the stumping.

Shamsi, at the other end was dead accurate, not trying to turn too much, and pitching his deliveries in the leg-middle line not giving batters room to manoeuvre. Both Mayers and Chase were dismissed trying to free the shackles.

Skipper Markram’s planning was impeccable and Kagiso Rabada was only brought into the attack in the 18th over and bowled a couple of overs.

Andre Russell, who hit a couple of sixes off Anrich Nortje, could have inflicted more damage but a direct throw from the bowler during a Rabada over found the all-rounder short of his ground and ended the hosts’ chances of crossing the 150-run mark.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #South Africa #West Indies


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

2
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

3
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

4
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

5
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’

6
India

CBI team probing UGC-NET paper leak case 'attacked' in Bihar’s Nawada, 4 arrested

7
Delhi

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

8
Punjab

Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by protesting farmer unions

9
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Bhagwant Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Raja Warring

10
India

48% candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 skip retest: NTA

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans: PM to Opposition, says government wants to take all along

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along

Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...

Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength

Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength

Opposition leaders assemble at the spot where the Gandhi sta...

What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM

What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM

Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

NEET case: CBI team reaches Economic Offences Unit office in Patna

The EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the C...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi’s water: Atishi

Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi’s water: Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs