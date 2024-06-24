T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma's blistering 92 takes India to 205/5 against Australia in their final Super 8 match

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 24
Skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to a 41-ball 92 as India posted an imposing 205 for five against Australia in their final Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.
Batting first, Rohit fired on all cylinders and struck as many as eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock.
Unperturbed by Virat Kohli's early dismissal, Rohit went after pacer Mitchell Starc and bludgeoned him for 29 runs in his second over, setting the tone for India at the Darren Sammy Stadium.
Starc, who was taken to the cleaners by Rohit, returned to dismiss the India captain and give some relief to the Australian camp.
But Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16 balls) and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) kept up the tempo with their big hits before Hardik Pandya (27 off 17) finished the India innings in style.
Australia made one change, bringing in Mitchell Starc in place of Ashton Agar.
India fielded an unchanged playing eleven. A win will ensure India's entry into the semifinals by topping the group.
Brief scores:
India: 205/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 92).
