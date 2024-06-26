 T20 World Cup: India look to beat knockout stage nerves, eye revenge against defending champions England in semis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup
  • T20 World Cup: India look to beat knockout stage nerves, eye revenge against defending champions England in semis

T20 World Cup: India look to beat knockout stage nerves, eye revenge against defending champions England in semis

Rohit Sharma-led team is likely to go unchanged into the game

T20 World Cup: India look to beat knockout stage nerves, eye revenge against defending champions England in semis

On paper, Rohit Sharma and his men look the stronger bunch for the conditions expected at the Providence Stadium and look primed for revenge. @BCCI-PTI



PTI

Georgetown (Guyana), June 26

With a refreshingly aggressive batting approach, India would look to avoid the knockout stage jitters plaguing them for over a decade when they take on defending champions England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

The last time these two teams met at this stage, it turned out to be a no contest as England outplayed an outdated India in the 2022 edition’s semifinal.

However, India have finally been able to shed their conservative approach at the top of the order since that 10-wicket hammering in Adelaide and have become the team to beat in this competition.

On paper, Rohit Sharma and his men look the stronger bunch for the conditions expected at the Providence Stadium and look primed for revenge.

The spinners have enjoyed bowling here since the opening game and the likes of India’s Kuldeep Yadav and England’s Adil Rashid would be itching to flaunt their skills in the knock-out fixture.

Spinners are not the only ones who will come into play, the pacers too have got success at the venue with Afghanistan speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi producing a match-winning spell against New Zealand at the start of the competition.

Interestingly, no match has been staged here since June 8 when the West Indies breezed past Uganda in a day game, giving the curators extra time to prepare a suitable pitch for the high-profile game.

India were clinical in the Super 8 stage but the extreme pressure of a semi-final tends to produce unforced errors.

At the top of the order, India will be hoping for runs from the bat of Virat Kohli, who has had an underwhelming tournament by his high standards.

On the contrary, his opening partner and skipper Rohit has set the benchmark for other batters when it comes to fearless cricket.

His blazing 41-ball 92 against Australia is the sort of knock that won’t be easily forgotten for some time to come.

For both Rohit and Kohli, it is probably their last shot at winning the T20 world title in India colours and the two would be desperate to leave a mark.

Rohit has already made it clear that he intends to go ballistic in the powerplays without a care for personal milestones, which was evident in the game against Australia.

Shivam Dube has not batted as per expectations in the middle-order and it will be interesting to see how he fares against wily leg-spinner Rashid.

India are likely to go unchanged into the game, even though they have Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad who can come in handy against England’s right-handers including Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow.

Chahal is yet to get a game in this competition and it is set to remain that way with India expected to continue the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep, who was the team’s trump card in Super 8s.

Jasprit Bumrah is in a league of his own and England will need to do something special to score off him.

Hardik Pandya’s all-round show has helped India immensely thus far and the management will be hoping it stays that way.

England, on the other hand, have not had the smoothest of campaigns. They stuttered into Super 8s where they lost to South Africa before turning things around.

Skipper Buttler was back among the runs against USA in England’s final Super 8 game and considering the familiarity with the Indian attack, he is well-placed to come up with a game-changing knock.

His opening partner Phil Salt can take the game away from opposition very quickly and India will need to dismiss him in the powerplay.

More runs are expected from Bairstow and Moeen Ali, whose off-spin could be useful against India’s left-handers.

Liam Livingstone, who bowls both leg and off spin, too can bowl his full quota of overs like he did against USA the other night.

Rashid’s four overs can also prove decisive in the all-important fixture.

In his first high-profile event since returning from injury, pacer Jofra Archer has done well in the seven games so far and would be backing himself to trouble Rohit and Kohli with the new ball.

Having taken a hat-trick in the last game, the confidence of Chris Jordan too will be sky high.

“Obviously, when we left England a few weeks ago, we left to come and obviously try and defend the title. There’s been a few bumps in the road along the way, but I think you kind of described them as good bumps because they’ve really narrowed down our focus and really made our direction really clear,” said Jordan after the win over USA.

There is also a likelihood of rain impacting the game with chances of showers in the lead up to the semi-final and also on match day.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jos Buttler ©, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Match starts 8pm IST.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #England #Rohit Sharma


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

2
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

3
Punjab

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

5
Chandigarh

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

6
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

7
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

8
Punjab

Trouble was brewing in Shiromani Akali Dal since Assembly poll drubbing

9
Punjab

Rebellion in Shiromani Akali Dal, leaders ask Sukhbir Badal to step down

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday aft...

Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

Pitroda had resigned from the position in May amid controver...

Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K’s Doda

3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbi...

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

The committee also asks ‘detractors’ not to play into the ha...

Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab makes the announcement after the op...


Cities

View All

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

Supreme Court takes exception to ‘cover-up’ on Delhi LG’s visit to tree-felling site

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, Ludhiana admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands