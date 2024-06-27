T20 World Cup semi-final: England opt to bowl against India

Georgetown (Guyana), Junr 27
England captain Jos Buttler opted to field after winning the toss in the high-profile T20 World Cup semi-final against India here on Thursday.
Both teams remained unchanged.
“We would have batted first, the weather looks good, whatever had to happen, it has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to get slower as the game goes on,” India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the toss.
“With the rain around, we thought it'll be a bit of an advantage to bowl first,” said Buttler.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
