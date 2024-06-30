 We brought it home, say Indian film celebrities after T20 World Cup victory : The Tribune India

We brought it home, say Indian film celebrities after T20 World Cup victory

Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun congratulate the Indian cricket team

Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun congratulate the Indian cricket team

India's Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup. Reuters Photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 30

Film celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the trophy on late Saturday night in Bridgetown, Barbados, by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thriller final, thus ending a 13-year wait for an ICC title.

Bachchan, an avid cricket fan, said he skipped watching the finale as the team tends to lose when he does.

‘WORLD CHAMPIONS … INDIA !!! T20 WORLD CUP .. 2024 .. the excitement and emotions and the apprehension .. ALL DONE and over .. the TV was not seen .. we lose when I do .. ! Nothing more enters the cerebrum .. just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM !’ he wrote on his personal blog.

‘Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds .. WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Jai Hind, Jai Hind, Jai Hind,’ he posted on X.

‘We brought it home,’ wrote Kareena on her Instagram story.

This excitement and joy had a tinge of sadness to it as skipper Sharma and player of the match, Virat Kohli, announced their retirement from the T20 Internationals format soon after the win.

‘The King dropped the anchor. What a way to cap an incredible career,’ wrote actor Ranveer Singh, referring to Kohli by his nickname in his Instagram story.

‘And for this guy. No words. Just pure emotion,’ Singh said about Sharma.

Dhawan hailed the Men in Blue’s team effort.

‘What a team what performances @rohitsharma45 leading from the front in every game @virat.kohli the #goat playing his last t 20 for india bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI,’ he wrote on Instagram.

Kamal Haasan termed the T20 World Cup win as ‘a victory for the ages’.

‘When the going got tough, the Men in Blue showed what they are made of! King Kohli’s anchoring innings, every ball delivered from the magical hands of Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar’s catch that will go down as cricketing legend! and Hitman Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy! ‘Last but not least, spare a thought for the silent force who guided us to this historic victory. The one and only - the Wall - our coach par excellence - Rahul Dravid. Who are we - Champions! Who are we - Undefeated! Who are we - India! A Proud Indian,’ Haasan posted.

Salman Khan wrote on X, ‘Congratulations Team India’.

‘What a team!!! So proud,’ shared Sushmita Sen on her Instagram story.

‘Tears of joy, tears of everything!!!! Congratulations team INDIA,’ Alia Bhatt wrote on social media.

Chiranjeevi said it was an ‘absolutely fantastic way’ to win the ICC T20 World Cup after 17 long years.

‘Bravo Virat Kohli! Take a bow Bumrah, Hardik, Axar, Arshdeep and the  triumphant captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team for the superb performances !!! And that out of the world catch by Surya kumar yadav is just WOW!!’ he wrote.

Kajol said so many heroes performed at this match.

‘I’m still screaming and can’t get the smile off my face. So happy and so proud!’ she said.

‘Congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on winning the T20 World Cup,’ Allu Arjun wrote on X.

‘What a Match Soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India!’ added Jr NTR.

Mohanlal said the country couldn’t be prouder of team India.

‘Team India brings home glory from Barbados, thanks to incredible teamwork, a crucial partnership between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, and a devastating spell from Jasprit Bumrah, serving up a gripping game that kept us on the edge of our seats until the very last ball!’

‘What a night, what a comeback,’ said Mammootty.

India defeated South Africa in the final to secure the T20 World Cup after winning the maiden tournament back in 2007.

