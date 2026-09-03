Aam Aadmi Clinics –Beacons of Health

Due to lack of basic facilities in government hospitals, patients had to wander from door to door. Poor and middle-class families had to turn to private hospitals for expensive treatment, due to which they were buried under the burden of debt. The present Punjab government has made health services a basic priority and has taken a historic and important step to deliver quality health facilities to the doorsteps of the citizens of the state.

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Moving forward in this serious thinking and pro-people direction, 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' are functioning smoothly across Punjab. The total number of the clinics has now increased to 990 and the government has set a target to increase it to 1400 soon. These clinics, started in cities and villages of Punjab, have solved the day to day health issues of common man to a great extent. Thereby, Common man has been freed from the hassle of going to hospitals in big cities and standing in long queues for treatment of minor ailments and basic check-ups, thus savings both time and money.

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The unprecedented success of these Aam Aadmi Clinics can be easily gauged from the fact that the total number of OPD patients has crossed the big figure of 5 crore. Every citizen is being provided free consultation by qualified doctors along with 107 types of essential and life-saving medicines and 47 types of high-level diagnostic tests completely free of cost. Thousands of patients are daily taking advantage of these modern facilities and are satisfied with the working system of the clinics. This revolutionary initiative of the Punjab Government has not only strengthened public trust in government health institutions and the system but has also provided support to common people. The success of Aam Aadmi Clinics is proving to be a milestone towards making Punjab a healthy, fit and prosperous state.