DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Advertorial / Aam Aadmi Clinics –Beacons of Health

Aam Aadmi Clinics –Beacons of Health

article_Author
Advertorials
Updated At : 07:17 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Advertisement

Due to lack of basic facilities in government hospitals, patients had to wander from door to door. Poor and middle-class families had to turn to private hospitals for expensive treatment, due to which they were buried under the burden of debt. The present Punjab government has made health services a basic priority and has taken a historic and important step to deliver quality health facilities to the doorsteps of the citizens of the state. 

Advertisement

Moving forward in this serious thinking and pro-people direction, 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' are functioning smoothly across Punjab. The total number of the clinics has now increased to 990 and the government has set a target to increase it to 1400 soon. These clinics, started in cities and villages of Punjab, have solved the day to day health issues of common man to a great extent. Thereby, Common man has been freed from the hassle of going to hospitals in big cities and standing in long queues for treatment of minor ailments and basic check-ups, thus savings both time and money. 

Advertisement

The unprecedented success of these Aam Aadmi Clinics can be easily gauged from the fact that the total number of OPD patients has crossed the big figure of 5 crore. Every citizen is being provided free consultation by qualified doctors along with 107 types of essential and life-saving medicines and 47 types of high-level diagnostic tests completely free of cost. Thousands of patients are daily taking advantage of these modern facilities and are satisfied with the working system of the clinics. This revolutionary initiative of the Punjab Government has not only strengthened public trust in government health institutions and the system but has also provided support to common people. The success of Aam Aadmi Clinics is proving to be a milestone towards making Punjab a healthy, fit and prosperous state. 

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts