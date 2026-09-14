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Home / Advertorial / ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES AT DOORSTEP

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES AT DOORSTEP

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Advertorial
Advertorial
Updated At : 03:41 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwar' scheme was launched with an aim of providing better, transparent and convenient administrative services to the citizens of Punjab at their doorstep. Through this unique doorstep delivery system and 1076 helpline, administrative process has been made very simple and accessible for the common man.

Earlier, people had to stand in long queues even for getting small works done and also had to take support of middlemen, thereby incurring huge wastage of time and money. This technology-based system introduced by Punjab government has made the entire administrative system very efficient. 3.10 lakh citizens in the state have availed this facility successfully. The rate of pending cases in various departments has come down to just 0.33 percent, which reflects administrative efficiency and dynamism of the government.

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Under this scheme, a total of 437 important government services have been included. To avail these services, citizens can call 1076 number or fix their appointment through WhatsApp and online portal.

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After confirmation of appointment, trained operators from the department personally reach the beneficiary's residence. The operators then collect necessary documents and complete the entire process of filing online applications. Online system of verification of documents has also reduced paperwork considerably.

This scheme has proved to be a boon especially for elders, disabled, working professionals, and people living in remote and rural areas. More than 4.18 lakh appointments have been booked so far, making it evident that response to this innovative facility has been overwhelming in the state. Various certificates and permissions are now being received directly at home through mobile services, WhatsApp. This scheme of the Punjab Government is setting a new benchmark for delivery of public services within the state.

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