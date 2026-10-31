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Home / Advertorial / AI Revolution in Punjab's Health Sector: Advanced Screening Technology Reaches Villages

AI Revolution in Punjab's Health Sector: Advanced Screening Technology Reaches Villages

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Advertorial
Updated At : 07:37 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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The Punjab Government, has taken special initiative to link the state's health services with modern technology, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based screening devices. These state-of-the-art and portable devices aim to detect breast cancer, cervical cancer and vision-related problems at an early stage. This ambitious plan of Punjab Government, is being implemented with the support of ACT Grants.

Portable and radiation-free devices equipped with AI technology have been made available in 8 districts of Punjab. These devices are not limited to only big hospitals but are being taken to primary health centres and rural areas, so that people do not have to travel long distances for health check-ups.

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Under this scheme, modern devices are being used for screening of different health problems. In view of the increasing number of cancer cases in the state, the need for early screening is very crucial.

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Under this initiative, the Punjab Government has set a target of screening at least 600 people for eye check-ups and 300 women for breast and cervical cancer screening on a daily basis. The aim is not only to identify the disease, but also ensure further investigation and timely treatment. In a serious disease like cancer, if detected early, treatment options and possibilities of timely medical intervention can be better.

Access to health services in rural areas is many times affected due to reasons like distance, time, awareness and hesitation to go to hospital. In such a situation, if initial screening is available at primary health centres itself, it can be relatively easier for peopl.

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After identification of suspected cases at primary level through AI-based devices, patients can be referred for further investigation and specialist treatment as per need.

An important aspect of this initiative is also to reduce pressure of patients on big hospitals of the state. If general or initial level screening is done at primary health centres itself, then mainly those patients can be sent to medical colleges and big cancer centres who need specialist level investigation or treatment.

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