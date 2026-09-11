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Home / Advertorial / AI Revolution in Punjab’s Healthcare

AI Revolution in Punjab’s Healthcare

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Advertorial
Updated At : 06:20 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
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In a historic and important step to strengthen the health care system of the state, the Punjab Government has for the first time launched screening devices equipped with Artificial Intelligence. The main objective of this initiative, started as per the thinking of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is to detect breast cancer, cervical cancer and vision impairment in time. The Mann Government has implemented this scheme with the support of ACT Grants, under which portable, radiation-free and AI-powered devices have been deployed in 8 districts of the state. 

These modern equipments include Thermalytix made by a company named Niramai for breast cancer screening, Smart Scope made by Periwinkal company for cervical cancer screening and portable autorefractometer developed by Forus Health for vision impairment screening. The Punjab Government is specially delivering these advanced instruments to Primary Health Centers and rural areas, so that any fear, negligence regarding the disease and barriers to access to hospitals can be eliminated. This step will not only save precious lives of people but will also make Punjab a leading state in AI-driven public health services. 

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According to the data shared by Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh from the ICMR National Cancer Registry Program, 42,288 new cases of cancer have been reported in Punjab in the year 2024, which is 7 percent more than last year. Data from NFHS-5 shows that in the state, only 0.3 percent of women in the age group of 30 to 49 years have undergone screening for breast cancer and only 24 percent for cervical cancer. 

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To improve this low rate, the Punjab Government's target is to conduct eye check-ups of at least 600 persons and screening of 300 breast and cervical cancers per day. The benefit of this will be that the disease will be detected very early among people, due to which the chances of the patient's life being saved will increase manifold due to timely initiation of correct treatment. Apart from this, when diseases are detected and treated at a small level itself, the burden of patients on large and high-level hospitals (such as medical colleges or large cancer centers) will reduce, so that those hospitals will be able to pay better attention to only the most serious patients.  

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