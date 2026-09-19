Beggar-Free Punjab: Curbing Child Trafficking

Strict action is being taken by the state government against gangs involved in child trafficking and making children beg on the streets in Punjab. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government has pledged to make the state Beggar-Free. A special campaign of DNA testing has been launched to identify and secure children found begging on the streets. To curb begging, the state government has launched 'Project Jeevanjot 2.0'. The Punjab Government has so far rescued 704 children from the clutches of gangs under its Project Jeevanjot and Jeevanjot 2.0. This project is a shining example of the Punjab Government's efforts towards ensuring child protection. The main objective of the government is to find out whether children begging on roads or squares with elders are actually their family members or not. As a result of this initiative, many cases of Child trafficking and Exploitation have come to the fore.

Under Project Jeevanjot 2.0, huge number of children have been rescued from the streets and reunited with their real families. Many children have been admitted to schools and Anganwadi centers. Under this initiative, DNA tests are conducted to verify the relationship of the rescued children and the adults accompanying them. If the DNA results do not match, FIR is registered against the culprits and legal action is taken.

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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is of the view that providing safe life and education to every child of the state is the key responsibility of the government. To ensure the same, strict action against exploitation of children will continue. Special raids are being conducted at bus stands, railway stations and other prominent places for rescue operations. The government has appealed to all citizens of Punjab not to give alms to any child or person. If any child is seen begging anywhere, one should immediately inform on '1098' Child Helpline so that the child can be rescued.

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This initiative of the Punjab Government is highly commendable and has instilled trust and confidence of the masses in the administration of the state.