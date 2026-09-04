'Bill Liao Inam Pao' (Bring the Bill, Win Prize) Scheme

Several important steps have been taken by the Punjab Government to strengthen the economic system of the state and bring transparency. Just look at the state government's 'Bill Liao Inam Pao' scheme. It is proving to be an important milestone in the direction of the progress of the state. Under this scheme, by starting quarterly bumper prizes, the government has not only increased public participation but has also fostered a good habit among consumers of taking a proper bill on every purchase.

Earlier, generally during commercial transactions, customers did not give much priority to taking bills, which encouraged tax evasion and unregistered businesses, but this mobile app-based initiative has completely changed the game. Citizens of the state are now uploading their purchase bills in large numbers. As a result of this public awareness, while common people are getting a chance to win attractive prizes, the state exchequer is also getting a big boost.

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Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, while sharing the figures, said that due to this better tax compliance and effective policies, a remarkable increase has been recorded in Punjab's GST revenue. Especially, Punjab's growth rate being better than the national average testifies that the state's economy is moving forward on the right track. Strict action is being taken against fake billers and tax evaders by the Tax Department with the help of digital technology and modern data analysis. This has created a balanced and honest competitive environment in the market, which is providing equal opportunities to all honest traders.

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Apart from this, technical modifications and easy language facilities being made from time to time in the 'Mera Bill' app have made it even simpler for common citizens to connect with this system. In the end, it would not be wrong to say that when the government administration is transparent and common people become aware of their civic duties and demand a proper bill, the entire financial structure of the state automatically becomes strong and self-reliant. This initiative of the Punjab Government is proving to be fully effective in taking the state to new heights of development.